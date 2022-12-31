The markets are a bit overvalued and will take a breather in 2022: Portfolio manager

European stocks slipped along with U.S. index futures on the last trading day of the year. The 10-year Treasury yield held above 1.5 per cent and the dollar was steady.

With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading was thin as investors drew a line under a strong year for global equities as economies recovered from the pandemic. Emerging markets and Asian benchmarks lagged, partly due to China’s regulatory pressures and slowing economy. Bond investors are nursing losses as many central banks move toward tighter monetary settings to fight inflation. How the coronavirus and those policy shifts shape economic reopening are key for the outlook.

“As we look forward to 2022 the gains are probably going to be more modest than they’ve been in the past year or so” partly given where valuations are now, Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede, said on Bloomberg Television. But there’s reason for optimism too since “we’re still in the recovery from the pandemic,” he said.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index declined less than 0.1 per cent, hovering close to a record close after advancing more than 22 per cent this year. Among major markets, only the U.K. and France were open for trading and both are closing early. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower. The S&P 500 pulled back from a record high on Thursday but is 27 per cent up for the year.

Asian stocks got a fillip from a rally in a Hong Kong technology gauge following a surge in U.S.-listed Chinese shares. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 3.6 per cent, while Chinese shares overall advanced. Those moves came in the wake of the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index’s biggest one-day jump Thursday since 2008, though it’s still down more than 40 per cent for 2021.

The latest data showed China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in December, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with a property market slump. Less positively, Hong Kong may be facing an omicron virus-strain cluster.

The city’s stock market shut early and Japan is among those closed ahead of the New Year. Treasury futures were steady after yields fell in U.S. hours. There is no cash Treasuries trading in Asia due to the Japan holiday. The dollar fluctuated, oil declined and gold pushed higher. Bitcoin held December losses.

Traders are continuing to monitor China’s struggling property developers. A Chinese state-owned enterprise will take a 29 per cent stake in China South City Holdings Ltd., in the latest sign of the authorities stepping up support for ailing real-estate firms.

The spotlight was also on talks by telephone between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said Putin was satisfied with the outcome of the discussions. The U.S. and its allies have raised alarm over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, oil was steady, heading for the biggest annual advance since 2009. Bitcoin rallied rallied for a second session, paring its biggest monthly drop since May to trade above US$48,000.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:14 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1333

The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.09 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.4 per cent to 6.3475 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3510

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.51 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.97 per cent

Commodities