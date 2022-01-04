U.S. and European stocks rose, extending a strong start to 2022, as investors bet data on U.S. manufacturing and job openings will further show the world’s largest economy is resilient against the spread of omicron.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.3 per cent after the underlying gauge hit another record Monday. Carnival Corp. advanced amid a global rebound in travel stocks. Waning demand for haven assets pushed the yen to a five-year low. Treasury yields increased as Federal Reserve tightening underpinned traders’ debates on the year’s outlook.

Investors are setting aside their worries about the highly infectious omicron virus variant for the moment as they continue to trade on the economic recovery from the pandemic. The ISM December survey, due Tuesday, will show the early impact of the variant on supply chains, while the JOLTS data will show the balance between job openings and unemployment numbers.

“Globally, there is a lot of news regarding the rising omicron cases, but there is also a lot of news that the cases are not as deadly as the previous variants of COVID,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “And investors prefer focusing on a glass half full rather than a glass half empty at the start of the year.”

Markets anticipate an uptick in volatility as they navigate through the omicron variant, supply-chain disruptions and more central banks winding back pandemic stimulus. More than one million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, a new global daily record.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose four basis points to 1.67 per cent after surging 12 basis points on Monday. The two-year rate was at 0.78 per cent. Looking beyond the current risk-on momentum, traders expect Fed tightening to boost yields and reset equity valuations. This week’s U.S. December payroll data and minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month may throw more light on the pace of such a shift.

“We expect 2022 to be far more challenging from an investment perspective,” Heather Wald, vice president at Bel Air Investment Advisors, said in an emailed note. “Rarely has a market delivered three consecutive years of double-digit returns, as we have seen from 2019-2021. With the Federal Reserve set to accelerate tightening and a fairly valued stock market, we anticipate more muted returns for the S&P next year but still expect equities to remain attractive versus other liquid asset classes.”

The dollar advanced for a second day, aided by a drop in the yen, which traded weaker than 116 per dollar for the first time since January 2017.

In China, renewable energy and health-care firms paced declines. Meanwhile, the People Bank of China cut its net injection of short-term cash to the markets, prompting concerns over support for the financial system.

Elsewhere, crude oil in New York pared back gains after OPEC+ agreed to revive more oil supplies. Bitcoin rose to about US$46,900.

What to watch this week:

FOMC meeting minutes scheduled for release Wednesday

Fed’s Bullard discusses the U.S. economy and monetary policy in an event on Thursday

Fed’s Daly discusses monetary policy on a panel Friday

ECB’s Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1283

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3519

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 116.30 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.67 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.14 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 1.06 per cent

Commodities