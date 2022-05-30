Stocks and US futures advanced after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Euro-area bonds tumbled after inflation prints surprised to the upside.

A fourth day of gains for European equities extended their longest winning streak since late March and drove the Stoxx 600 index to the highest in more than three weeks. Luxury stocks outperformed Monday as China’s reopening plans boosted sentiment.

Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed more than 1 per cent and S&P 500 futures also rose in a sign the bounce in US stocks may have further to run. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses and snapped a string of seven weekly declines as institutional investors rebalanced portfolios into the end of the month.

The dollar slipped for a third day versus major peers as havens lost their appeal amid the improved mood. Cash Treasuries weren’t trading because of the US Memorial Day holiday.

Oil climbed in response to the easing of Chinese lockdowns and as the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.

Spanish inflation unexpectedly quickened, denting hopes that the euro zone’s record price surge has peaked and piling more pressure on the European Central Bank to act. Inflation in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia rose to the highest level since at least 1996 and could indicate a higher-than-forecast national figure.

In Asia, Japanese and Hong Kong equities led gains. China’s yuan outperformed after the nation reported fewer COVID-19 cases in Beijing and Shanghai. China’s reopening moves prompted a gauge of emerging-market stocks to rise to the highest since May 5. Bitcoin posted its biggest gain in two weeks, climbing close to US$31,000.

Traders are pondering whether the bottom of the selloff is near as investors have been buying the dip after one of the worst starts to the year for equities. However, a wall of worries remains from hawkish central banks underscoring fears of a recession, escalating food inflation from the war in Ukraine and China’s lockdowns stunting economic activity.

“We are in the middle of a bear-market rally,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, Citigroup Australia head of investment specialists, said on Bloomberg Television. “I think the market is going to be trading range-bound trying to figure out how soon is that recession coming or how quickly is inflation going down.” She added that Treasury yields are set to peak this year.

Traders will be looking to the US payroll numbers later this week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s tightening path as it strives to rein in inflation. Meanwhile, the Fed is set to start shrinking its US$8.9 trillion balance sheet starting Wednesday.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US markets closed for Memorial Day Monday

EU leaders start a two-day special meeting in Brussels Monday with the war in Ukraine, defense, inflation, energy and food security on the agenda

China PMI Tuesday

Euro zone CPI Tuesday

The Federal Reserve is set to start shrinking its US$8.9 trillion balance sheet Wednesday

The Fed releases its Beige Book report on regional economic conditions Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak at separate events Wednesday

OPEC+ virtual meeting Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester discusses the economic outlook Thursday

US May employment report Friday

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. London time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0745

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 127.36 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.7 per cent to 6.6741 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2620

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 1.05 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 1.99 per cent

Commodities