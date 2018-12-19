What you need to know before the opening bell: Dec. 19, 2018

U.S. stocks climbed as investors waited to see whether Federal Reserve policy makers would strike a dovish stance when they reveal their rate decision Wednesday.

Canadian stocks ticked higher Wednesday morning, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 84.25 points at 14,501.14 as of 9:48 a.m. ET.

The S&P 500 Index edged higher in early trading as the Stoxx Europe 600 Index looked set to snap a four-day losing streak. Still, a cautious tone prevailed after executives from FedEx Corp. warned about a slump in global trade. Treasuries were in a holding pattern before the Fed announcement, when the central bank is expected to deliver the fourth rate hike of the year while signaling a slower approach to increases in 2019.

Italian debt surged after the European Commission decided against launching a disciplinary procedure over the country’s budget. Crude oil rallied after the biggest three-day slump since 2016. The dollar slipped.

Amid the recent volatility in stocks and other risky assets, many investors are looking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to attempt to limit the fallout from an interest rate increase by delivering a less hawkish message than in recent meetings. That might also help placate President Donald Trump, who this week stepped up pressure on the central bank to avoid more tightening.

“One thing I would like to see is what people are calling a dovish hike,” Ronald Temple, head of U.S. equity and co-head of multi asset at Lazard Asset Management LLC, told Bloomberg TV. “The hiatus on trade helps as well, but I’m a bit more skeptical about how long-lasting that is.”

Beyond the Fed, trade and politics remain the dominant themes. Unless Trump and Congress reach a deal, spending authority expires for a swathe of the U.S. government on Friday night. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said America and China are planning to hold meetings in January to negotiate a broader trade truce.

Elsewhere, the yield on benchmark Japanese notes slipped to within striking distance of 0 percent before a rapid turnaround as the surge in demand triggered a margin call. Asian shares were mixed following a disappointing market debut for SoftBank Group’s Japanese telecom business. The euro strengthened, while emerging-market shares climbed.

These are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:32 a.m ET. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.3 per cent. The Nikkei-225 Stock Average fell 0.6 per cent to the lowest since March. The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.7 per cent.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.3 per cent. The euro jumped 0.5 percent to US$1.1417, the strongest in almost four weeks. The Japanese yen gained 0.2 percent to 112.25 per dollar, the strongest in almost eight weeks. The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2655.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.81 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.24 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.28 per cent. Italy’s 10-year yield plunged 17 basis points to 2.77 per cent.

COMMODITIES

The Bloomberg Commodity Index sank 0.3 per cent to the lowest in more than a year. West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.7 per cent to US$47.04 a barrel. Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,250.45 an ounce.