(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks capped their biggest two-day rally since September and Treasury yields rose on speculation that Congress will deliver a spending bill once the election is decided. The dollar weakened.

The S&P 500 climbed nearly 2%, led by a surge in bank shares. Asian futures pointed to a mixed start to trading Wednesday. Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the final polls, with some investors speculating his victory would bring a surge in federal spending. Treasuries fell and a gauge of the dollar dropped the most in more than three weeks. Oil extended Monday’s gains.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s U.S.-traded shares tumbled 8.1% after China halted the initial public offering of Ant Group Co., in which Alibaba owns about a one-third stake. The yuan pushed higher.

Investors are bracing for the outcome of a divisive election following weeks of speculation that a contested result could roil markets. Polls continue to indicate that Biden is ahead, though the race looks tight in some battleground states, some of which are seeing virus cases soar.

“It’s a reflection of the market’s belief there is not going to be a whole lot of uncertainty after election day,” said Matt Stucky, portfolio manager for equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. “The worst outcome for election day is a really uncertain winner scenario where it’s going to take weeks and a lot of legal back and forth before the decision is ultimately made.”

While trades reflecting a Democratic sweep held firm, betting markets aren’t convinced. One gauge slipped to just over 50% odds of the so-called Blue Wave -- that Democrats oust President Trump and take Congressional majorities. Traders hedged prospects of post-vote volatility, driving a measure of expected swings in China’s yuan to its highest level in more than nine years.

These are some key events coming up:

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

Fed policy decision on Thursday.

The key U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due Friday.

Earnings are due this week from companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Nintendo Co., Macquarie Group Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corp.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.8% on Tuesday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.8% in Singapore.

Hang Seng futures dropped 0.8%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.1%.

Currencies

The yen was at 104.52 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.6740 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1716.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose five basis points to 0.89%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 3.5% to $38.11 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,907.73 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.