U.S. stocks advanced while Treasuries sold off on news President Joe Biden picked Jerome Powell for a second term at the head of the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 headed toward yet another record, with energy and financial stocks leading gains. The two-year Treasury yield jumped to 0.56 per cent. The U.S. swaps market is now pricing in a full 25 basis point rate hike into the June Fed meeting, with a second increase seen for next November. The dollar climbed, gold slumped more than 1 per cent and oil rebounded.

Biden had been considering between Powell and Lael Brainard, who he nominated to move up to Vice Chair. The Powell choice comes amid growing concern the U.S. central bank may fall behind the curve in combating sticky inflation. Consumer-price growth is surging at the fastest pace in decades and expectations for price growth are at the highest since 2013.

“The whole point is it doesn’t change anything -- the same issues are on his plate now, which is are they going to be right that the pop in inflation is going to be transitory and if not, what do they do about it?” David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management, said by phone. “The choice about Powell’s renomination is all about continuity.”

Shares got a lift overnight from a flurry of potential deals. Vonage Holdings Corp. jumped more than 20 per cent as Ericsson agreed to buy it. Telecom Italia SpA jumped more than 30 per cent in Europe after KKR & Co. bid for it. European stocks bounced back from earlier losses.

“We’re kicking off a busier-than-you-may-think Thanksgiving week in rebound mode,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade Financial. “And while the short trading week historically is considered sleepier than others, keep in mind that over the past 15 years the U.S. stock market has tended to gain more ground the month after Thanksgiving than the month before it. So coupled with a busy economic calendar and more retail earnings, traders may have good reason to stay tuned in to the market this week.”

U.S. stocks are trading at record levels, outpacing the rest of the world, as investors see few alternatives amid rising inflation and a persistent pandemic that undermines global recovery. Concerns about high valuations and the potential for the economy to run too hot on the back of loose monetary and fiscal policies have interrupted, but not stopped the rally.

While global markets remained on the edge amid pandemic worries and expectations for a quicker-than-expected tapering by the Fed, Monday brought some cheer to traders as China’s central bank dropped language that precluded policy accommodation.

Here are some key events this week:

Eurozone, U.S. PMI data Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision Wednesday

U.S. FOMC minutes, consumer income, wholesale inventories, new home sales, GDP, initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment. All Wednesday

Bank of Korea policy decision Thursday

U.S. Thanksgiving Day: U.S. equity, bond markets closed Thursday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks with Mohamed El Erian at a Cambridge Union event. Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 11:13 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1257

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3409

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 114.73 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.60 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.30 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.93 per cent

Commodities