Stocks advanced globally and bonds retreated as upbeat economic reports from China to Europe and renewed hopes for a Sino-U.S. trade deal attracted investors to riskier assets. The euro strengthened for the first time in seven sessions.

U.S. equity-index futures rose and the Stoxx Europe 600 index jumped, led by miners, as a string of economic data from Italy to Germany eased concern over the euro area’s growth outlook. In Asia, a benchmark equities index headed for a fresh six-month high, buoyed by better-than-expected Chinese services data and a positive Financial Times report on Sino-U.S. talks. Treasuries fell with sovereign debt in Europe, where the key German 10-year bond yield climbed back above zero for the first time in more than a week.

In the U.K., the pound advanced after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a cross-party approach to break the logjam over Brexit. The Bloomberg Commodities Index climbed for a third day as iron ore bounded higher on concern over supplies from Brazil.

Investors are looking for fresh catalysts to sustain an equities rally that’s so far weathered underwhelming data on global growth. At the top of their agenda are signs of a rebound in China’s economy, a potential end to the trade war and moves that could pave the way for a softer Brexit. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to resume trade negotiations in Washington while Theresa May is reaching out to opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over Brexit.

“We are going to get a deal done in China and the U.S.,” said Luke Hickmore, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “That, with the stimulus China has put in place, and a slightly calmer tone in the U.K. as well, I think is stoking a market that’s wanted to run hotter than it has done for a while.”

Elsewhere, oil advanced close to a four-month high in New York as a further retreat in OPEC’s production signaled that global markets are tightening. MSCI’s gauge of emerging-market stocks climbed for a fifth day, hitting an eight-month high.

Here are some key events coming up:

India’s central bank will set policy on Thursday. The monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday is projected to show non-farm payrolls up 180,000 in March, similar to the 186,000 average over the prior three months, after recent readings whipsawed analysts. Also due Wednesday: U.S. services and composite PMI readings for March

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.6 per cent as of 6:15 a.m. New York time. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent. Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1 percent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.8 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent. The euro gained 0.4 per cent to US$1.1246 on the largest gain in two weeks. The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 111.48 per dollar. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rose 0.2 per cent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 2.52 per cent. The yield on two-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 2.33 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield jumped six basis points to 0.01 per cent on the largest surge in six months.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 per cent to US$62.63 a barrel. Iron ore increased 3.7 per cent to US$91.00 per metric ton on the largest climb in eight weeks. LME copper rose 0.8 per cent to US$6,479.50 per metric ton.