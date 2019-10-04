U.S. stocks advanced and Treasuries edged lower after hiring data bolstered optimism that the world’s largest economy remains on solid footing. The U.S. dollar fell.

The S&P 500 rose for a second day after hiring figures slightly missed estimates for September, while August’s reading was revised upward. Wage gains cooled and the unemployment rate fell, forcing traders of fed funds futures to trim the amount of easing they expect from the Federal Reserve this month. The two-year Treasury rate spiked past 1.40 per cent, and the dollar declined for a fourth straight day.

“This one comes in pretty close to neutral in terms of the slowdown. It’s not encouraging, it doesn’t look like a re-acceleration in growth, but it also probably puts at bay some of the fears that have come in around the ISM manufacturing and ISM services numbers,” said Luke Tilley, chief economist at money manager Wilmington Trust Corp. in Delaware. “This should make people and investors comfortable that we still have enough job growth to keep consumer spending on the positive side.”

Today’s job numbers follow a string of disappointing economic data this week that ratcheted up bets that the Fed will reduce rates this month. The burst of rate-cut optimism helped snap a two-day losing streak in the S&P 500 Index Thursday. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks Friday afternoon -- giving him the opportunity of either validating market expectations or walking them back.

Elsewhere, the pound fell as a court heard that Boris Johnson promised to send a letter delaying Brexit if he can’t get a deal by Oct. 19. India pulled the trigger on another rate cut on Friday, the fifth in the cycle so far. China remains closed for a holiday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3 per cent at 9:30 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent.

The euro increased 0.1 per cent to $1.098.

The British pound slid 0.2 per cent to $1.2304.

The Japanese yen lost 0.1 per cent to 106.99 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.54 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries added two basis points to 1.41 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to -0.58 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to -0.211 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.8 per cent to US$52.86 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.5 per cent to US$1,506.70 an ounce.

--With assistance from Charlotte Ryan and Yakob Peterseil.