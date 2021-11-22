U.S. stocks advanced while Treasuries sold off on news President Joe Biden picked Jerome Powell for a second term at the head of the Federal Reserve.

Techs and financials led the S&P 500 toward yet another record. The two-year Treasury yield jumped to 0.55 per cent. The U.S. swaps market is now pricing in a full 25 basis point rate hike into the June Fed meeting, with a second increase seen for next November. The dollar climbed while gold slumped more than 1 per cent.

Biden had been considering between Powell or going and Lael Brainard, who he nominated to move up to Vice Chair. The Powell choice comes amid growing concern the U.S. central bank may fall behind the curve in combating sticky inflation. Consumer-price growth is surging at the fastest pace in decades and expectations for price growth are at the highest since 2013.

“The whole point is it doesn’t change anything -- the same issues are on his plate now, which is are they going to be right that the pop in inflation is going to be transitory and if not, what do they do about it?” David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management, said by phone. “The choice about Powell’s renomination is all about continuity.”

Shares got a lift overnight from a flurry of potential deals. Vonage Holdings Corp. jumped more than 20 per cent Ericsson agreed to buy it. Telecom Italia SpA jumped as much as 30 per cent in Europe after KKR & Co. bid for it. European stocks fell as concern mounted that a resurgent pandemic would hamper the economic recovery.

U.S. stocks are trading at record levelsa, outpacing the rest of the world, as investors see few alternatives amid rising inflation and a persistent pandemic that undermines global recovery. Concerns about high valuations and the potential for the economy to run too hot on the back of loose monetary and fiscal policies have interrupted, but not stopped the rally.

The resilience of the U.S. market contrasted with growing concerns in Asia and Europe, where the continuing spread of COVID-19 threatened to bring more economic closures and undermine a fragile recovery. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell to a one-week low despite gains in China’s mainland shares.

While global markets remained on the edge amid pandemic worries and expectations for a quicker-than-expected tapering by the Fed, Monday brought some cheer to traders as China’s central bank dropped language that precluded policy accommodation.

Hungary’s forint plunged to a record low against the euro as a resurgent pandemic in Europe and growing tensions on Ukraine’s border outweighed back-to-back rate hikes by the central bank.

Here are some key events this week:

Eurozone, U.S. PMI data Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision Wednesday

U.S. FOMC minutes, consumer income, wholesale inventories, new home sales, GDP, initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment. All Wednesday

Bank of Korea policy decision Thursday

U.S. Thanksgiving Day: U.S. equity, bond markets closed Thursday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks with Mohamed El Erian at a Cambridge Union event. Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent as of 10:18 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1250

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3413

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 114.69 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.92 per cent

Commodities