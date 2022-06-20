I expect to see some more downward revisions: J Zechner Associates’ founder

Stocks in Europe steadied Monday after the biggest weekly selloff since March, while US index futures gained as investors assessed the outlook for economic growth amid concerns about a wave of monetary tightening.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated before turning higher, with retailers and carmakers leading the advance. Basic resources and construction stocks underperformed after iron ore tumbled along with most industrial metals amid pessimism on the demand outlook in China. France’s equity benchmark lagged after President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority in parliament, putting his reform agenda in peril.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained around 0.6 per cent each. A dollar gauge edged lower. Crude oil held Friday’s near-7 per cent plunge, and copper extended losses for an eighth session after base metals capped the worst weekly losses in a year. Treasury futures were mixed -- there’s no cash trading due to a US holiday.

Bitcoin gyrated around the closely-watched US$20,000 mark. A volatile crypto slump has become emblematic of the pressure on a range of assets from sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to tame high inflation.

Markets remain on edge amid elevated price pressures and concern that monetary tightening in a range of nations portends more losses. Demand for raw materials has been hit by China’s slumping property market and the country’s inability to put the coronavirus behind it.

“Both prolonged inflation and/or a sharp increase in rates from central banks will have a deep impact on growth perspectives,” said Jean-François Paren, global head of market research at Credit Agricole CIB. “If anything, current valuations are more the ‘exit point’ than the ‘entry point’.”

Meanwhile, MSCI Inc.’s index of Asian shares dropped for an eighth day, the longest stretch since February 2020. China managed to buck the wider trend, continuing a recent spell of outperformance in part on Beijing’s vows of economic support.

In the latest Fed commentary, Governor Christopher Waller said he would support another 75-basis-point rate increase at the central bank’s July meeting should economic data come in as he expects.

Bank of Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the risk of a US recession is increasing, adding it will take several years to return to the 2 per cent inflation goal. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to appear before US lawmakers this week.

Traders are monitoring advanced talks between the White House and congressional Democrats on legislation that aims to fight inflation, rein in the deficit and revive parts of President Joe Biden’s stalled economic agenda.

What to watch this week:

RBA minutes, Governor Philip Lowe due to speak, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

Bank of Japan April minutes, Wednesday

Powell US House testimony, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent as of 9:44 a.m. London time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0518

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 134.79 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3 per cent to 6.6898 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2233

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.63 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.49 per cent

Commodities