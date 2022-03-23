Stocks drifted lower with U.S. equity futures Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized from an unprecedented rout.

European stocks paused after their longest winning streak since November, while contracts on the S&P 500 pointed lower after the index clawed back half the decline that started in January. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 2.36 per cent after surging to highs unseen since mid-2019.

Bonds are taking the brunt of central-bank calls for tougher action to curb inflation as investors hold up stocks as an inflation hedge, spurring the S&P 500 to rally in five of the last six sessions.

“We are positive for equities for this year,” Seema Shah, Principal Global Investors chief strategist, said on Bloomberg Television. While the market may be more challenged in 2023 and recession risks are rising, “we still think the U.S. economy is pretty good fundamentally,” she said.

Investors have fled from bonds as the Fed promises higher rates to tame rampant inflation and the war on Ukraine drives commodity prices up 26 per cent this year.

Oil pushed higher Wednesday on the risk of fresh curbs on Russia, one of the biggest crude producers. West Texas Intermediate topped US$110 a barrel while Brent futures rose toward US$118 a barrel. The benchmark traded near US$130 a barrel in early March after sanctions were imposed on Russia.

Derivatives traders are braced for a steeper rate cycle after Fed Chair Jerome Powell explicitly put a half-point hike on the table in May if needed. His view is that the economy is strong enough to weather higher borrowing costs, a sentiment echoed by Fed hawks and doves alike.

Nevertheless, growth concerns are mounting with little sign of a resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine. President Joe Biden and allies meeting Thursday in Brussels are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia designed to keep the Kremlin from sidestepping existing economic penalties.

The U.S. and U.K. reached a deal to ease tariffs on British steel and aluminum that may ease some inflationary pressures.

Here are some key events this week:

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Fed Chair Powell among speaker at BIS innovation summit, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “Spring Statement” on the budget, Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden attends NATO emergency summit in Brussels, Thursday

Eurozone Markit PMIs, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent as of 9:59 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0997

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 121.00 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1 per cent to 6.3852 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3228

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 2.36 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.47 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.66 per cent

Commodities