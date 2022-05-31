US stocks gained for a fourth day, putting the benchmark index on track to erase losses for the month of May while bonds slumped.

The S&P 500 edged higher in afternoon trading, leaving the index up 0.9 per cent for the month. Stocks have surged more than six per cent since falling within a whisker of a bear market on May 20.

Equities began the day lower on worries inflation was proving more persistent, intensifying the debate over how quickly central banks will raise interest rates.

Euro-zone consumer prices jumped 8.1 per cent to a record from a year earlier in May, exceeding the 7.8 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Meanwhile, WTI crude oil rose to US$117 barrel after the European Union agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil. Treasury yields climbed across the curve, joining the selloff in German bunds and European bonds. The dollar advanced.

Fears central-bank rate hikes may tip the economy into a recession are keeping investors watchful as rising food and energy costs squeeze consumers. The stock gains come amid skepticism about whether the market is near a trough and as volatility stays elevated.

Last week the S&P 500 posted gains of one per cent or more four out of the five trading days, but many see the rally as being short lived with expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes on the horizon. Swaps show traders have almost fully priced in two half-point rate increases in June and July, with even odds of a third such hike in September.

“When you throw-in the likelihood that earnings estimates are going to have go be cut in a significant way as we move through the summer, it emboldens our view that the stock market will have to see lower-lows before the ultimate bottom for this decline is reached,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to meet President Joe Biden in a rare Oval office meeting on Tuesday to discuss inflation ahead of US payroll numbers later this week. The meeting comes after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Monday he wants to keep raising rates in half-percentage point steps until inflation is easing back toward the central bank’s goal.

“What remains critical is that even though the Federal Reserve is likely to remain hawkish until the peak in interest rates and the Fed balance sheet reduction -- both of which are expected in September -- inflation expectations are plummeting and nominal rates are cooling down,” Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in a note. “We sense not only are we passing ‘peak Fed’ but that more positive catalysts will arrive by the fourth quarter as inflation decelerates, China stimulus accelerates and the US midterm election campaigns heat up.”

Among individual stock moves, Deutsche Bank AG slipped after the lender and its asset management unit had their Frankfurt offices raided by police. Unilever Plc jumped as activist investor Nelson Peltz joined its board. US energy stocks rose following the advance in crude oil prices. And US-listed Chinese stocks also climbed, on track to wipe out their monthly losses as easing in lockdown measures in major cities and better-than-expected economic data reassured investors.

“Despite a potential strong finish to a historically weak month, the SPX is still coming into June with a loss of more than 10 per cent,” Craig W. Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said in a note. “The good news is that for similar performance years, the index has historically rebounded into year-end. For years with losses of more than 10 per cent from January to May, the SPX has posted average and median June to December returns of 6.3 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was back above US$32,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Reserve is set to start shrinking its US$8.9 trillion balance sheet Wednesday

The Fed releases its Beige Book report on regional economic conditions Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak at separate events Wednesday

OPEC+ virtual meeting Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester discusses the economic outlook Thursday

US May employment report Friday

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 2:11 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.0737

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.2617

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 128.60 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 2.84 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 1.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 2.10 per cent

Commodities