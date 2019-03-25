(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set to remain under pressure after their biggest slide this year and as U.S. Treasury yields extended a decline amid growing fears of a global economic slowdown. The dollar fell.

Japan equity-index futures fell in Chicago, while they rose in Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index ended little changed as technology shares were dragged lower by Apple Inc., which slumped during an address by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Treasury 10-year yields fell below 2.4 percent for the first time since December 2017 as investors wager the Federal Reserve will need to cut rates to support economic growth. The pound turned lower after Prime Minister Theresa May said she doesn’t yet have enough support to put her Brexit deal before a parliamentary vote.

Traders pushed down the value of risk assets amid mounting concern over a global downturn and after stock valuations climbed near levels reached during the height of last year’s euphoria. The Fed may have to put rate hikes on hold or even ease monetary policy if economic forecasts for 2019 disappoint, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said.

The pound retreated as British lawmakers try to take control of the process, while May’s wielding the threat of a long extension if her deal isn’t passed.

Elsewhere, European shares dropped even after data showed confidence among German companies improved.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S.-China trade talks resume, with a cabinet-level American delegation due in China.

U.K. Parliament is likely to stage several key votes on Brexit.

China’s Boao Forum for Asia holds its annual conference this week. A top Chinese government leader will deliver a keynote speech, and officials including Central Bank Governor Yi Gang and Finance Minister Liu Kun are scheduled to speak.

Fed Governor Randal Quarles will speak Friday to the Shadow Open Market Committee on “Strategic Approaches to the Fed’s Balance Sheet and Communications.”

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 percent in Chicago.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1 percent.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 109.96 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7174 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.

The euro traded at $1.1314.

The British pound was at $1.3192.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped four basis points to 2.40 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude steadied at $59.08 a barrel.

Gold added 0.5 percent to $1,328 an ounce, its fifth straight gain as the dollar weakened.

