Stocks in Asia May Get Tailwind From US Rebound: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a boost Wednesday from a bounce in US equities but the durability of the rebound is in doubt on ever-louder warnings about the risk of an economic downturn.

Equity futures rose for Japan and Australia and were steady for Hong Kong. US contracts wavered after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 jumped over 2%. A gauge of Chinese shares traded in the US also rallied Tuesday.

Longer maturities led Treasuries lower, leaving the 10-year yield closer to 3.30%. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation and the attendant risk of recession continue to hang over the bond market.

The yen sank to a new 24-year low against the dollar, sapped by the stark contrast between ultra-loose Bank of Japan monetary policy and Fed hawkishness that’s helping to drive up the greenback.

Skepticism abounds about the equity rebound in a year of steep drops across global markets. Prognosticators from Morgan Stanley to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned stocks may face more losses amid a dimming economic outlook.

“The Fed has entered into a policy cocktail that we would describe as hammer time,” Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “You have to be planning defensively at this point. There are a lot of questions on all risk assets.”

Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said the central bank should raise rates as fast as it can without causing undue harm to financial markets or the economy.

A backdrop of tightening financial conditions led delegates including Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to warn the US is heading toward a recession.

Elsewhere, crude oil held around $110 a barrel and gold was little changed. Bitcoin hovered above $20,000 as some calm returned to cryptocurrencies.

How will the second half of this year play out for major asset classes? We are re-running MLIV’s 2022 asset survey from December to see how street views have evolved amid the turmoil and volatility in the past few months. Click here to participate anonymously.

What to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

Bank of Japan April minutes, Wednesday

Powell US House testimony, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.7%

Hang Seng Index futures were steady

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.0535

The Japanese was at 136.57 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.6904 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.46 a barrel

Gold was at $1,830.74 an ounce

