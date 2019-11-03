(Bloomberg) -- Stocks were set to rise in Asia after a strong U.S. hiring report and indications from President Donald Trump that an interim trade deal with China will be signed in the U.S. once it’s finished. The yuan was steady, while the Aussie climbed.

Futures pointed higher on equity indexes in Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 rose 1% on Friday to a fresh all-time high as data showed the economy added more jobs than forecast. South Africa’s rand advanced after the country clung on to its investment-grade credit rating. Markets are shut in Tokyo, so Japanese equities won’t trade and cash Treasuries will begin at the London open.

Global equities are coming off the back of a fourth week of gains, with the MSCI ACWI Index up 18% this year. Meantime earnings continue to roll in around the world, while trade data in China at the end of this week will give details for October against a backdrop of easing tensions on negotiations with U.S. counterparts.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism the U.S. would reach a “Phase One” trade deal with China this month and said licenses would be coming “very shortly” for American companies to sell components to Huawei Technologies Co. Trump told reporters Sunday a trade deal, if completed, will be signed somewhere in the U.S., with a new venue being sought in the wake of the Chile APEC summit being canceled.

Elsewhere, the initial public offering process for Saudi Aramco officially started on Sunday, with the stock likely to start trading in Riyadh next month. Valuations vary widely.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings are due from companies including: Uber, Walt Disney, Toyota, Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank, BMW and Singapore Airlines.

U.S. durable goods data is due Monday along with factory orders.

Regional Fed presidents including Charles Evans, John Williams and Patrick Harker speak at events on Wednesday.

Australia, on Tuesday, and the Bank of England, on Thursday, will deliver monetary policy decisions.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 1% on Friday.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 108.23 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 7.0388 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1169.

The Australian dollar climbed 0.2% to 69.17 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 1.71% on Friday.

Commodities

Gold added 0.1% on Friday to $1,514.34 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude on Friday gained 3.7% to $56.20 a barrel.

With assistance from Sophie Caronello.

