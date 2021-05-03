(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to open modestly higher Tuesday after a muted session on Wall Street, where technology giants weighed on the market. The dollar dropped with Treasury yields.

Futures pointed higher in Australia and Hong Kong. Trading will be limited with Japan and China among markets closed for holidays. The S&P 500 Index closed near session lows, while Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. weighed on the Nasdaq 100. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped back to around 1.6% as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economic recovery remains patchy.

Commodities advanced, with silver leading gains in precious metals as the prospect of near-zero rates for longer boosted demand. Copper and oil climbed more than 1% amid broad rallies in energy and material stocks.

As a reminder of the fragility of economy and persist risks of excessive inflation, Monday’s data showed growth among U.S. manufacturers cooled in April, while a gauge of prices paid for materials jumped to the highest since 2008. Powell said progress in the recovery has been uneven across racial and income divides. New York Fed President John Williams said current conditions are “not nearly enough” for a shift in the monetary policy stance.

“The world remains almost perfect for equities,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer of core investments at AXA Investment Managers, said in a note. Despite strong growth, rising earnings and rich valuations, “no-one is taking the punch-bowl away for now.”

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. trade balance, factory orders, durable goods are due Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision is coming Tuesday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic Club

Bank of England rate decision Thursday

The April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures added 0.8%

Currencies

The yen traded at 109.07 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4714 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro traded at $1.2064

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined almost three basis points to 1.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $64.49 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,792.90 an ounce

