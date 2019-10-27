Stocks in Asia to Rise as U.S. Flirts With Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to start the week with modest gains as investors weigh the ongoing flurry of corporate results and positive signals emanating from U.S.-China trade talks.

Futures edged up in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. The S&P 500 rose Friday and Treasuries declined as the U.S. said it is close to finalizing sections of the first phase of a trade deal with China. Alphabet and HSBC Holdings Plc will deliver earnings on Monday, while China’s Communist Party begins its plenum -- an important gathering for future policy planning.

China said parts of the text for the first phase of a trade deal with the U.S. are “basically completed” following consensus on subjects including standards used by agricultural regulators. Negotiators had “agreed to properly resolve their core concerns,” the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday. That follows a similar statement Friday from the U.S. side, with Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping aiming to sign a pact in Chile next month.

“Expectations for a Phase One trade deal between the U.S. and China seem to be in the bag while the Federal Reserve seems to have enough reasons to lower its fund rate further this week,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors. “We believe this backdrop leaves the market poised for a year-end rally.”

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings this week include: HSBC, Alphabet, Facebook, Pfizer, Airbus, Apple, Exxon Mobil, BP, PetroChina, Credit Suisse, Nomura and Macquarie Group.

Argentina holds its election.

The Federal Reserve is expected to lower the main interest rate when policy makers decide on Wednesday. Futures are pricing in 23 basis points of reductions; the Fed has never withheld easing against such heavily-stacked expectations.

U.S. GDP is forecast to slow to 1.6% in the third quarter as personal consumption eases.

The Bank of Japan sets policy on Thursday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference.

Friday brings the monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2%.

Hang Seng futures gained 0.4%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.4%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.73 per dollar, little changed.

The offshore yuan held at 7.0518 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1083.

The British pound decreased 0.1% to $1.2816.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained two basis points to 1.79%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.8% to $56.66 a barrel.

Gold was flat at $1,504.63 an ounce.

