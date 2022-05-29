(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to open Monday with an upswing after US equities chalked their best week since November 2020 as traders debate whether the end of the selloff is near.

Futures rose in Japan and Australia as well as in Hong Kong earlier. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses and snapped a string of seven weekly losses as institutional investors rebalanced portfolios into the end of the month. US markets will be closed Monday for a holiday.

The dollar traded within tight ranges versus major currencies and the euro fluctuated as the European Union failed to agree on a revised package of Russian sanctions.

In China, Shanghai offered some tax rebates for companies and allowed all manufacturers to resume operations from June as authorities rolled out scores of policies to revitalize an economy impacted by Covid lockdowns.

Investors have been buying the dip after one of the worst starts to the year for equities. However, a wall of worries remains from hawkish central banks underscoring fears of a recession, escalating food inflation from the war in Ukraine and China’s lockdowns stunting economic activity.

“Shares are yet to see clear signs of a wash out bottom,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said in a note. “The bottom line is that while we remain optimistic that recession will be avoided in the next 18 months and so shares can rise on a 6-12 month view, shares are still at risk of more downside.”

Global stock funds saw their largest inflows in 10 weeks, led by US shares, according to a Bank of America Corp. note citing EPFR data.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.5%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.3%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 1.2%

Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.5% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 127.09 per dollar

The euro was little changed at $1.0738

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 2.74% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $115.07 a barrel

Gold $1,853.72 an ounce

