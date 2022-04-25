First Look With Surveillance: Macron Wins, US Backs UKR

Stocks and commodities tumbled as China’s worsening Covid outbreak compounded fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.

U.S. equity futures fell, pointing to extended losses for the S&P 500 after the gauge shed 2.8 per cent Friday to reach the lowest level since mid-March. The Stoxx 600 Europe Index fell about 2 per cent, with miners and energy firms at the forefront of losses. West Texas Intermediate futures slid almost 5 per cent to trade below US$98 a barrel amid a rout in other raw materials.

Fears of a wider lockdown in Beijing are spooking investors already fretting about the risk of a global slowdown as the Fed raises rates to tame inflation. A broad gauge of Chinese stocks dropped to the lowest in almost two years as policy makers raced to stem an outbreak that’s already hobbled Shanghai amid the government’s steadfast adherence to its Covid-zero policy.

The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears that aggressive Fed action will engineer a recession. Morgan Stanley strategists said a quickly tightening Fed is looking “right into the teeth of a slowdown” in a note Monday, and that crowded defensive stocks no longer pay.

A flight to havens lifted global government bonds, with the yield on the U.S. benchmark note down about seven basis points. The dollar extended an advance, while the euro fell even after Emmanuel Macron’s win in the French election removed a key risk for markets.

Monday’s pullback in the soaring price of commodities since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has done little to assuage concerns about runaway inflation.

Fed Jerome Powell had outlined his most bold approach yet to reining in surging prices and the European Central Bank signaled stronger tightening.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv for talks as the war enters its third month.

Events to watch this week:

Tech earnings include Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

U.S. 1Q GDP, weekly jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes its economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent as of 6:20 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.0732

The British pound fell 0.9 per cent to US$1.2724

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 128.18 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 2.82 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 0.90 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.91 per cent

Commodities