2h ago
Stocks in Mideast Decline on Mounting Growth Concerns: Inside EM
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Saudi Arabian stocks led decline in the Middle Eastern equities markets on Sunday triggered by concern over the strength of U.S. stock markets after the S&P 500 fell for five straight days. The extent of the drop was mitigated by gains in oil prices.
MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:
- Tadawul All Share Index was down 0.5% at 12:30 p.m. in Riyadh
- Traders focused on the IPO of Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit which closes for institutional investors on Monday. The firm is seeking to raise as much as 3.62 billion riyals ($966 million) from an initial public offering in Riyadh.
- Dubai Financial Market General Index falls 0.2%
- Emaar Properties was -0.5%, Dar Al Takaful had the largest drop -3.7%, Amlak Finance -1.7%
- Shuaa gained 1.1% after the company said CEO Alseddiqi directly owns 29.9% of shares
- Read: Aramex recently entered into discussions with the shareholders of MNG Kargo for a potential acquisition
- Dubai Financial Market plans to start new equity futures contracts in stocks of Dubai Investments, DFM Co. and Shuaa Capital on Sept. 19
- Bahrain Bourse All Share Index was lower 0.2%, led by Ahli United Bank BSC
- Kuwait Premier Market Index was down 0.1%
- Boubyan Petroleum -0.8%; Ahli United Bank -0.7%
- TelAviv’s TA-35 was down -0.8% with Perrigo Co. contributing the most to the index decline -4.3%
- Read: Israel-based Tnuva has signed an agreement with the Emirates Food Industries for the sale of knowledge and assistance in establishing dairy production lines.
- Israel is making preparations to ensure it has sufficient vaccine supply in case a fourth round of Covid-19 shots is needed, the country’s top health official said on Sunday.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.