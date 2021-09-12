(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabian stocks led decline in the Middle Eastern equities markets on Sunday triggered by concern over the strength of U.S. stock markets after the S&P 500 fell for five straight days. The extent of the drop was mitigated by gains in oil prices.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Tadawul All Share Index was down 0.5% at 12:30 p.m. in Riyadh Traders focused on the IPO of Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit which closes for institutional investors on Monday. The firm is seeking to raise as much as 3.62 billion riyals ($966 million) from an initial public offering in Riyadh.

Dubai Financial Market General Index falls 0.2% Emaar Properties was -0.5%, Dar Al Takaful had the largest drop -3.7%, Amlak Finance -1.7% Shuaa gained 1.1% after the company said CEO Alseddiqi directly owns 29.9% of shares Read: Aramex recently entered into discussions with the shareholders of MNG Kargo for a potential acquisition Dubai Financial Market plans to start new equity futures contracts in stocks of Dubai Investments, DFM Co. and Shuaa Capital on Sept. 19

Bahrain Bourse All Share Index was lower 0.2%, led by Ahli United Bank BSC

Kuwait Premier Market Index was down 0.1% Boubyan Petroleum -0.8%; Ahli United Bank -0.7%

TelAviv’s TA-35 was down -0.8% with Perrigo Co. contributing the most to the index decline -4.3% Read: Israel-based Tnuva has signed an agreement with the Emirates Food Industries for the sale of knowledge and assistance in establishing dairy production lines. Israel is making preparations to ensure it has sufficient vaccine supply in case a fourth round of Covid-19 shots is needed, the country’s top health official said on Sunday.



