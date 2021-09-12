(Bloomberg) --

Saudi Arabian stocks led decline in the Middle Eastern equities markets on Sunday triggered by concern over the strength of U.S. stock markets after the S&P 500 fell for five straight days. The extent of the drop was mitigated by gains in oil prices. 

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

  • Tadawul All Share Index was down 0.5% at 12:30 p.m. in Riyadh
    • Traders focused on the IPO of Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit which closes for institutional investors on Monday. The firm is seeking to raise as much as 3.62 billion riyals ($966 million) from an initial public offering in Riyadh.
  • Dubai Financial Market General Index falls 0.2%
    • Emaar Properties was -0.5%, Dar Al Takaful had the largest drop -3.7%, Amlak Finance -1.7%
    • Shuaa gained 1.1% after the company said CEO Alseddiqi directly owns 29.9% of shares
    • Read: Aramex recently entered into discussions with the shareholders of MNG Kargo for a potential acquisition
    • Dubai Financial Market plans to start new equity futures contracts in stocks of Dubai Investments, DFM Co. and Shuaa Capital on Sept. 19
  • Bahrain Bourse All Share Index was lower 0.2%, led by Ahli United Bank BSC
  • Kuwait Premier Market Index was down 0.1%
    • Boubyan Petroleum -0.8%; Ahli United Bank -0.7%
  • TelAviv’s TA-35 was down -0.8% with Perrigo Co. contributing the most to the index decline -4.3%
    • Read: Israel-based Tnuva has signed an agreement with the Emirates Food Industries for the sale of knowledge and assistance in establishing dairy production lines.
    • Israel is making preparations to ensure it has sufficient vaccine supply in case a fourth round of Covid-19 shots is needed, the country’s top health official said on Sunday.

