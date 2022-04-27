(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka stocks rallied after the World Bank said it will allocate funds to ease the nation’s economic crisis.

The Colombo All-Share Index climbed as much as 4.1%, after losing about 15% in the past two days. The bluechip S&P Sri Lanka 20 Index surged more than 7%. Trading had to be suspended within minutes of the open in the prior two sessions as the S&P gauge fell by its daily set limit.

The World Bank will extend $600 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka, according to a statement from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office. The nation is also seeking funding from creditors including India, China and the International Monetary Fund after dwindling foreign reserves and soaring inflation led to an economic and political crisis.

Rajapaksa and the cabinet are moving toward reducing his wide-ranging powers as opponents seek to oust his family over alleged mismanagement that has pushed the economy into its worst crisis since the country gained independence more than 70 years ago.

The IMF has been nudging the government to tighten monetary policy, raise revenues, and pursue a flexible exchange rate as part of broader fiscal and debt management reforms required to unlock aid financing.

