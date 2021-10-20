U.S. equities continued their rally into a sixth day, putting the benchmark S&P 500 within reach of an all-time high.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent as traders weighed company earnings against risks from inflationary pressures. Verizon Communications Inc. and Anthem Inc. were higher after better-than-expected results. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. plunged on another vaccine delay while Netflix Inc. was lower after an underwhelming outlook. Tesla Inc. will report after markets close.

The gains come on the heels of the S&P 500’s best start to an earnings season in the last two years with the index gaining about 3.6 per cent in the first week. Solid corporate results have helped counter concerns stemming from elevated inflation, driving stocks higher. Elsewhere, crypto shares also rose as Bitcoin surged past a record.

“What we see is an earnings season that’s likely to be more volatile than the last several,” said Beata Kirr, co-head of investment strategies at Bernstein Private Wealth Management, on Bloomberg TV and Radio. The past couple quarters of have seen earnings expand 45 per cent year over year, whereas consensus estimates for 2022 is a more moderate 9 per cent year-over-year gain, she explained.

“Now that’s still positive,” she said. “And that’s one of the fundamental underpinnings that’s really driving the equity market forward.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed as corporate earnings has taken some of the spotlight away from concerns about stagflation -- the combination of lower growth and higher inflation. Still, clouds are gathering over the economic recovery in the face of higher energy costs, global supply-chain bottlenecks and reduced central bank support.

The dollar continued to weaken against major peers on Wednesday as traders increased bets central banks around the world will raise interest rates to combat price pressures before the Federal Reserve.

Oil reversed losses to trade higher in New York after inventories fell. Base metals declined after China launched a blitz of measures to tackle the energy crisis. Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats made headway in breaking a stalemate on the president’s multitrillion dollar tax and spending package.

“The market is very much testing how equipped companies and the rest of the economy are to be able to manage this type of transition where we have a less aggressive Fed, less supportive fiscal policy and more normal levels of economic growth,” Kara Murphy, chief investment officer at Kestra Investment Services, said. “There are definitely concerns out there, but for now risk assets seem to be brushing off those concerns.”

In Europe, food and beverage companies rose after Nestle SA and Deliveroo Plc forecast faster growth, while retailers fell after Kering SA reported slowing sales at Gucci. In Asia, equities were mixed as traders continued to monitor the debt woes at China’s real-estate developers. China Evergrande Group said it has terminated discussions to sell its property-management arm and asked that its shares resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Events to watch this week:

Earnings roll in, including from AT&T Inc., Barclays Plc and Tesla Inc.

U.S. Conference Board leading index, U.S. existing home sales, jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 11:14 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1646

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3818

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 114.25 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.15 per cent

Commodities