Stocks started off the week in a bullish mood as investors took comfort from further stimulus bill negotiations and the impending deployment of the first vaccine in the U.S.

S&P 500 futures gained about 0.7 per cent, with the first deliveries of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine in the U.S. due to arrive Monday morning. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is set to unveil a $908 billion pandemic relief bill the same day, although there is “no guarantee” Congress will pass it, a key negotiator said.

European shares got a boost after the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator told a private meeting of ambassadors that a trade deal with the U.K. could be done as soon as this week. The pound jumped by the most in almost two months, while gilts sold off. The dollar extended its slump with Treasuries.

Global equities are looking to rebound from their first week of losses in six, even as hurdles remain for a U.S. stimulus deal and the coronavirus continues to spread. The head of the U.S. government’s vaccination drive said as much as 80% of the population could be given the shot by next summer, putting “herd immunity” within reach. Wall Street strategists are in broad agreement that vaccines will supercharge the economy next year.

“There is huge pent-up investment demand across the entire institutional world,” Michael Strobaek, global chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, told Bloomberg TV. “We’re steering into year-end with still tons of liquidity on the sidelines. I would not be on the wrong side of that.”

Elsewhere, AstraZeneca Plc shares slumped to an eight-month low after it agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for US$39 billion. WTI crude oil hovered near $47 a barrel after another tanker explosion in the Middle East raised concerns over the region’s stability.

Here are some key events coming up:

Tuesday brings China industrial production and retail sales data for November.

The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday, with markets widely expecting fresh guidance on its continued asset purchases.

Policy decisions from the Bank of England and central banks in Mexico, Switzerland and Indonesia are due Thursday. Japan and Russia announce decisions Friday.

These are the main moves in markets

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.7 per cent as of 6:09 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged one per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.4 per cent.

The euro gained 0.4 per cent to US$1.2155.

The British pound surged 1.5 per cent to US$1.3424.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.543 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3 per cent to 103.72 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 0.92 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 0.12 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.62 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield jumped six basis points to 0.232 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.011 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.9 per cent to US$47.01 a barrel.

Brent crude gained one per cent to US$50.48 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.9 per cent to US$1,823.59 an ounce.

