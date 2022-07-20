(Bloomberg) -- The stock market has been sending mixed signals as of late, prompting investors and traders to butt heads on whether a bottom is near.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 posted its first back-to-back gain in almost two weeks, following a 2.76% jump, the best single-day rally in three weeks. But the reversal on Tuesday is probably not a sign of the start of a new bull market, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

“History says, but does not guarantee, that it is more likely a bear market bounce,” Stovall wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

For all the instances the S&P 500 rose by 2.76% or more in a single day dating back to World War II, 106 of them -- or 65% of the occurrences -- took place during bear markets, the note said. Seventy-one percent of them happened “before the bear-market low was set.”

While the one-day climb on Tuesday was “impressive,” it only ranks No. 162 since 1945, Stovall wrote.

“Pre-bottom jumps” happened an average of 216 calendar days -- a median of 114 days -- prior to the final low, according to the note.

Echoing his sentiment is Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, who said the “bearish sentiment remains high.” He pointed to the Investors Intelligence Bull/Bear Ratio that rose to only 1.0 this past week. Anything 1.0 and below is bullish “from a contrarian perspective,” he said.

For Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., the bear market is far from over.

“Very simply, the economy, which is weakening, is not strong enough to support today’s level in the stock market,” Maley wrote. “The 20% decline we’ve seen this year has merely revalued the market back to a level that it would stand without massive central bank liquidity. It has not priced-in a recession.”

The market can’t seem to make up its mind and that’s not necessarily a good thing, Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research, wrote in a note Wednesday. According to data compiled by Sundial, the S&P 500 has closed 1% or more below its intraday high and 1% or more above its intraday low 135 days this year so far, the second-most time since 1962.

“Volatility is high during unhealthy market environments, and stocks often struggle during the late summer months, so those two factors together preceded big swings and mostly negative returns over the coming months,” Goepfert wrote.

