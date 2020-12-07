Stocks were mixed as traders awaited more details on a new stimulus package, with coronavirus infections sweeping across U.S. states. The pound fell on concern that Brexit talks could collapse.

The S&P 500 dropped from an all-time high, led by energy, financial and industrial shares. Technology companies outperformed, sending the Nasdaq 100 up for a ninth straight day -- the longest winning streak in almost a year. Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, slid on news that Apple Inc. is planning a series of new Mac processors for introduction as early as 2021. Boeing Co. jumped after UBS Group AG recommended buying stocks of the planemaker. Home-rental giant Airbnb Inc. boosted the price range of its initial public offering, pushing its potential valuation to as much as US$42 billion.

Markets are increasingly expecting a stimulus deal to be done after last week’s disappointing jobless data. Lawmakers are planning to unveil more details of their proposal on a US$908 billion relief package Monday, aiming to settle on language that can satisfy enough Republicans and Democrats to secure passage of one final tranche of COVID-19 aid before Congress breaks for the year.

“The market is basically assuming that it gets done,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “Now any setback makes the market vulnerable, because it’s built in that they will pass it.”

Meanwhile, a British official warned that talks over a future trade deal with the European Union could collapse on Monday unless negotiators make progress in the next few hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and that conversation would be a make-or-break moment, another U.K. official said.

A record close for the S&P 500 Friday did little to move the needle on valuations from a recent tight range. Still, multiples are tracking higher and well-above the long-term average.

“On a classic valuation metric, the market looks very expensive. But on a price-to-cash return basis, it actually doesn’t look that expensive,” Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI, said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Here are some key events coming up:

Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision and a press briefing from Christine Lagarde. Economists widely expect the central bank to increase and extend its pandemic bond-buying program.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration meets to discuss the vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech on Thursday. If the FDA authorizes emergency use, Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said vaccine distribution could begin within 24 hours.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 9:52 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1 per cent.

The euro increased 0.1 per cent to US$1.2139.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 104.06 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 0.94 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.58 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield sank five basis points to 0.304 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index sank 1 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.5 per cent to US$46.02 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,839.01 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, William Shaw, Anchalee Worrachate, Adam Haigh, Lynn Thomasson, Sophie Caronello, Nancy Moran and Kamaron Leach.