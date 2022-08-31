Don’t swing for the fences in this market, try to hit singles: UBS Investment Solutions’ Luke Kawa

Stocks were mixed on Wednesday as they headed for monthly declines on concern that restrictive monetary policy to tackle price pressures will harm the global economy. A dollar gauge and Treasury yields advanced.

US futures advanced, while European shares reversed earlier gains to trade at the lowest level in more than six weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plunged in premarket trading after the home-goods retailer announced in a filing that it may sell shares.

Energy companies and utilities led declines in Europe as investors fret over Russian gas supplies at the start of a three-day halt of the key Nord Stream pipeline.

Oil headed for a third monthly drop -- the longest losing run in more than two years -- hampered by the likelihood of slower global growth. European natural gas erased earlier gains.

Market bets on a shallower trajectory for Federal Reserve tightening are receding, raising the prospect of more losses for stocks and bonds in an already difficult year. Investors are scouring incoming data for clues on the policy path, with August US jobs figures on Friday the next key report.

“What’s clear is that predicting this market is not clean cut,” Angeline Newman, a managing director at UBS Global Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are living in a world where conflicting economic signals are making the path of monetary policy very difficult to determine.”

Meanwhile, euro-area inflation accelerated to another all-time high, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to consider a jumbo interest-rate hike when it meets next week. ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel urged a “strong” reaction.

Investors are also contending with mounting friction between Beijing and Taipei after Taiwanese soldiers fired shots to ward off civilian drones and evaluating the latest Chinese data, which indicated factory activity shrank for a second month. Power shortages, a property sector crisis and COVID outbreaks all took a toll.

An Asian stock gauge climbed in a mixed day that saw tech shares advance but Japan’s bourses retreat. BYD Co. plunged in Hong Kong after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in the electric vehicle maker.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

Euro-area CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom set to halt Nord Stream pipeline gas flows for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 7:45 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$0.9990

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1618

The Japanese yen was little changed at 138.74 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.13 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.53 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.80 per cent

Commodities