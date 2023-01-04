The leaders of the prior bull market are never the leaders of the next bull market: Weniger

Stocks were mixed and U.S. equity futures were steady as investors balanced further signs of China's reopening with cautious commentary from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

European shares pared declines, with a report showing euro-area producer prices fell more than expected in November. Declines in insurers offset gains in retailers after Next Plc raised its profit forecast. Contracts on the S&P 500 was little changed, paring losses of as much as 0.5 per cent earlier. Amazon.com Inc. rose in premarket trading after saying it will lay off more than 18,000 employees.

In Asia, a rally in Chinese mainland and Hong Kong equity gauges was helped by news the border with China will gradually reopen.

Investors are looking to a private U.S. jobs report later today and nonfarm payrolls on Friday for clues on the labor market and its implications for monetary policy, after Fed minutes showed officials cautioned against underestimating their will to keep interest rates high for some time. While US stocks pared gains after the minutes, traders are still pricing in rate cuts by end-2023.

“No one talked about a rate cut in the foreseeable future, even though pricing in the market still shows that investors continue to bet that the Fed will start cutting rates before the end of this year,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. “Yes, there are some data pointing at slowing economic activity in the US, but the jobs market – which is closely watched by the Fed - remains surprisingly tight.”

The dollar was steady, while Treasuries gave up some of the prior day's gains.

Elsewhere, crude oil rose after falling 9.5 per cent in the past two days. The yen steadied after a 1.2 per cent decline against the dollar on Wednesday.

Key events this week:

U.S. ADP employment change, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China trade, Caixin PMI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, CPI, consumer confidence, Friday

Germany factory orders, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, factory orders, durable goods, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:08 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.0618

The Japanese yen was little changed at 132.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3 per cent to 6.8796 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2028

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$16,809.99

Ether fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,249.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.71 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.31 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.51 per cent

Commodities