Stocks fell after disappointing manufacturing data in a week that’s likely to be marked by intense market gyrations, with the Federal Reserve expected to deliver its biggest rate hike in two decades.

The S&P 500 erased gains and dipped below a key technical support level of 4,114. If the index fails to close above this line, it will likely head even lower and test a notable Fibonacci retracement level of 38.2 per cent at 3,815, according to Fundstrat Global Advisors. Treasury 10-year yields hit 3 per cent, set for their highest since November 2018.

The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse, threatening another shock to the world’s economies. Analysts project the Fed will boost rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday to tackle the hottest inflation in four decades, and begin trimming its balance sheet at a maximum pace of US$95 billion a month -- a quicker shift than most envisaged at the start of the year.

Fears of an economic slowdown, persistently high inflation, and an increasingly aggressive tightening rhetoric by Fed officials have weighed on risk appetite. April was the worst month in more than two years for U.S. equities, and the selloff has a lot further to go, according to one of Wall Street’s most-vocal bears.

“Anyone who tells you we are in a bull market has got a lot of explaining to do,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson, adding that the “S&P 500 real earnings yield is the most negative since the 1950s.”

Elsewhere, at least a dozen other central banks are due to deliver policy decisions in the coming week, with multiple rate hikes expected. They may vary in size from 15 basis points anticipated by economists for Australia, to a quarter-point in the U.K., to whole percentage points in Brazil and Poland.

Some corporate highlights:

Tesla needs more time to file a regular disclosure ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting, pushing back a potential detailing of plans for issuing new shares and a possible stock split.

Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid pill for treating COVID-19 failed to show benefit as a preventive therapy in a trial.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading division clocked more than US$100 million in revenue on 32 separate days, offering another glimpse into an extraordinary run through markets disrupted by war and unpredictable central bank actions.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed rate decision, briefing with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision and briefing, Thursday

OPEC+ convenes virtually for a regular meeting, Thursday

U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 1:19 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.0505

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.2497

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 130.22 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.00 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.97 per cent

Commodities