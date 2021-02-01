Stocks notch best day in 10 weeks, Nasdaq up 2.5%

Stocks had their biggest rally in about 10 weeks as several strategists said the recent explosion of speculative buying won’t derail the bull market in equities.

In a broad-based advance led by technology and retail companies, the S&P 500 rebounded from last week’s selloff as the Nasdaq 100 jumped 2.5 per cent. Heavyweights Amazon.com Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc., which are set to report earnings Tuesday, climbed at least 3.6 per cent. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and some other day-trader favorites led the Reddit-fueled rallyctop Monday, while GameStop Corp. tumbled. Tesla Inc. soared after an analyst more than doubled his price target on the electric-car maker, saying “fireworks aren’t over.” Silver rose to an almost eight-year high, extending a surge that started with the retail investor frenzy sweeping through markets.

The battle between retail traders and hedge funds is unlikely to cause a significant setback for markets, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Major drawdowns have usually occurred when there’s a worse outlook for growth, as well as signs of overvaluation beyond price-earnings ratios and credit spreads, strategists led by John Normand wrote. Few markets show signs of extraordinary price momentum or excessive leverage, according to them.

“The retail versus hedge fund conflict unfolding currently should be much less severe than the roughly 10 per cent drops that have been occurring almost annually for the past two decades,” JPMorgan strategists noted. “Our bubble tracker based on extreme price momentum, valuations and investor leverage isn’t flashing red at the asset class level, even if it might at the security level.”

While stretched valuations make markets vulnerable to a correction, investors should consider using “volatility opportunistically to select stocks in quality franchises with strong valuation support and cyclical leverage,” according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

“Patience, more than greed, is likely to be rewarded,” she wrote in a note to clients. “Our view remains constructive.”

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 surged 1.6 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 1.9 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3 per cent.

The euro sank 0.6 per cent to US$1.2058.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.3 per cent to 104.96 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 1.07 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to -0.52 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.321 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 2.8 per cent to US$53.67 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.6 per cent to US$1,859.19 an ounce.

Silver strengthened 7.1 per cent to US$28.91 per ounce.