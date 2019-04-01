Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, buoyed by some positive economic data out of China.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.49 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 16,184.58.

U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 200.14 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 26,128.82. The S&P 500 opened 20.44 points higher, or 0.72 per cent, at 2,854.84. The Nasdaq Composite began up 77.35 points, or 1.00 per cent, to 7,806.67.