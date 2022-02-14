Stocks pared declines on Monday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin he supports continuing diplomatic efforts with the West.

U.S. futures were little changed after falling earlier with European and Asian shares on concerns about geopolitical risks in Ukraine and inflation. Treasury yields ticked up and the dollar was little changed.

Oil fluctuated after an earlier rally.

Russia should continue talks with the U.S. and its allies on its demands for security guarantees in Europe, Lavrov told Putin Monday, suggesting the Kremlin will extend efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to surging tensions with the West.

A deterioration in Ukraine could stoke concerns about price pressures if supplies of Russian energy and Ukrainian grain are disrupted. Russia is a major producer of metals such as aluminum and nickel; it accounts for about 40 per cent of palladium, used in catalytic converters. Russia and Ukraine also account for nearly a third of wheat and barley exports.

“The impact on inflation will go beyond oil and gas,” said Wai Ho Leong, strategist at Modular Asset Management in Singapore. “For the rest of the world, it is potentially a massive food shock.”

Among individual stock moves in Europe, Clariant AG tumbled the most in 19 years after the company postponed results amid an accounting investigation. Hungary’s Wizz Air Holdings Plc led a decline in airlines as carriers took further steps to avoid Ukraine.

One question for investors is whether stocks forged lows for the year near the end of January or face more pain on Russia-Ukraine tension.

Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said the January lows have a good chance of holding, while Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist, said a potential invasion could push economies into recession.

“There’s no past conflict that provides a good template for how low stocks could trade if an invasion occurs,” Calvasina wrote in a note.

Here are some key events this week:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Ukraine Monday and to Russia on Tuesday for diplomatic talks

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde participates in parliament debate on ECB annual report, Monday

U.S. PPI, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

FOMC minutes, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet, Thursday through Feb. 18

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak, Thursday

U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 8:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1324

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3530

The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.47 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.96 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.52 per cent

Commodities