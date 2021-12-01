Omicron could slow down the recovery but it could also stretch its length: J.P. Morgan's Manley

Stocks pared gains in another session of intense volatility, with traders assessing the latest news about the omicron coronavirus variant.

South Africa said the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases almost doubled from Tuesday, while the World Health Organization’s chief scientist noted that vaccines will likely protect against severe cases of the new strain. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced his message that the central bank would keep inflation in check and said for the second time in two days that officials should consider speeding up how quickly they withdraw policy support.

Individuals stuck to their dip-buying ways on Tuesday, plowing a net US$2.22 billion into the market, a single-day record, data compiled by Vanda Research show. That brought net purchases over the past week to US$7.36 billion. Retail traders preferred to snap up index-tracking exchange-traded funds as well as large-cap technology companies.

Confidence among chief executive officers of large U.S. companies jumped to an all-time high as expectations for hiring, capital investment and sales all improve. A measure of manufacturing rose in November, while separate data suggested employers continued to chip away at filling a near-record number of open positions.

Some corporate highlights:

Moderna Inc. shares fell after the pharmaceutical company lost an appeal of a patent ruling involving a rival’s drug-delivery technology, which could make its COVID-19 vaccine vulnerable to infringement suits.

Salesforce.com Inc. slumped after the top maker of cloud-based customer-relations software gave revenue and profit forecasts that fell short of estimates.

T-Mobile US Inc. planned to sell bonds in a deal that could help the mobile-phone company buy more wireless spectrum as carriers race to build their 5G networks.

Key events to watch this week:

OPEC, allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. jobs report, factory orders, durable goods on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 1:12 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1323

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3295

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 112.76 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.44 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.34 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.82 per cent

Commodities