35m ago
Stocks pare gains as traders assess Omicron news
Bloomberg News,
Omicron could slow down the recovery but it could also stretch its length: J.P. Morgan's Manley
Stocks pared gains in another session of intense volatility, with traders assessing the latest news about the omicron coronavirus variant.
South Africa said the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases almost doubled from Tuesday, while the World Health Organization’s chief scientist noted that vaccines will likely protect against severe cases of the new strain. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced his message that the central bank would keep inflation in check and said for the second time in two days that officials should consider speeding up how quickly they withdraw policy support.
Individuals stuck to their dip-buying ways on Tuesday, plowing a net US$2.22 billion into the market, a single-day record, data compiled by Vanda Research show. That brought net purchases over the past week to US$7.36 billion. Retail traders preferred to snap up index-tracking exchange-traded funds as well as large-cap technology companies.
Confidence among chief executive officers of large U.S. companies jumped to an all-time high as expectations for hiring, capital investment and sales all improve. A measure of manufacturing rose in November, while separate data suggested employers continued to chip away at filling a near-record number of open positions.
Some corporate highlights:
- Moderna Inc. shares fell after the pharmaceutical company lost an appeal of a patent ruling involving a rival’s drug-delivery technology, which could make its COVID-19 vaccine vulnerable to infringement suits.
- Salesforce.com Inc. slumped after the top maker of cloud-based customer-relations software gave revenue and profit forecasts that fell short of estimates.
- T-Mobile US Inc. planned to sell bonds in a deal that could help the mobile-phone company buy more wireless spectrum as carriers race to build their 5G networks.
Key events to watch this week:
- OPEC, allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies, Thursday
- U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday
- U.S. jobs report, factory orders, durable goods on Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 1:12 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 1 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1323
- The British pound was little changed at US$1.3295
- The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 112.76 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.44 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.34 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.82 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8 per cent to US$66.72 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,784.50 an ounce