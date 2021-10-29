U.S. stocks climbed from the lowest levels of the day as traders weighed disappointing earnings and bond-market gyrations sparked by concerns over inflation and monetary tightening. The dollar strengthened the most in a month.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 had retreated with Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. slumping after reporting underwhelming results on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned positive, led higher by Microsoft Corp. and Visa Inc.

“Front and center are the results from Apple and Amazon yesterday missing expectations, but more importantly the commentary about the supply chains,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth Group.

Yields on shorter-maturity Treasuries rose more than long-dated issues. Inflation pressures and the prospect of interest-rate hikes are whipsawing bond markets. The U.S. dollar ticked up from a one-month low and crude oil fluctuated.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index erased losses, but ws still on pace for its fourth straight weekly advance.

European bonds extended Thursday’s retreat as data on Eurozone economic growth and inflation topped analysts’ estimates, reinforcing growing conviction that interest-rate increases are on the horizon after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde offered only mild pushback against traders’ bets on a hike as soon as October next year. The euro slipped after jumping 0.7 per cent on Thursday, but remains on track for a third week of gains.

Markets are grappling with a number of crosscurrents. Generally positive corporate performance has helped to underpin global equities. But inflation risks from supply-chain snarls and costlier raw materials are boosting expectations for rate hikes and dimming the economic outlook.

“Almost any data series you look at, be it the bond market, be it inflation, GDP, the labor market, anything is still showing these signs of fibrillation and that’s going to take some time to sort out,” said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, on Bloomberg Radio and TV’s “Surveillance.”

The latest data showed U.S. growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, hampered by supply chains and a surge in COVID-19 cases. Separate report showed that weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low, and personal spending slowed in line with analysts’ estimates in September.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin retreated below US$58,000 during a sharp swoon in U.S. trading. The largest token rebounded to around US$61,000. Ether, the second largest, rallied to a record high.

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:18 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7 per cent

The euro fell 1 per cent to US$1.1565

The British pound fell 0.7 per cent to US$1.3698

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 114.04 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to -0.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.05 per cent

Commodities