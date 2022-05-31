US stocks pared losses Tuesday as record inflation accelerated in Europe, intensifying the debate over how quickly central banks will raise interest rates in response.

The S&P 500 was little changed after declining as much as 1.3% while the Nasdaq 100 gained and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index ended lower.

Euro-zone consumer prices jumped 8.1% from a year earlier in May, exceeding the 7.8% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Meanwhile, WTI crude oil topped $119 a barrel after the European Union agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil. Treasury yields climbed across the curve, joining the selloff in German bunds and European bonds. The dollar advanced.

Fears central-bank rate hikes may tip the economy into a recession are keeping investors watchful as rising food and energy costs squeeze consumers. US stocks are on track to end the month with modest gains amid skepticism about whether the market is near a trough and as volatility stays elevated.



The S&P 500 posted gains of 1% or more four out of the five trading days last week, but many see the rally as short lived with expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes on the horizon. Swaps show traders have almost fully priced in two half-point rate increases in June and July, with even odds of a third such hike in September.

“When you throw-in the likelihood that earnings estimates are going to have go be cut in a significant way as we move through the summer, it emboldens our view that the stock market will have to see lower-lows before the ultimate bottom for this decline is reached,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to meet President Joe Biden in a rare Oval office meeting on Tuesday to discuss inflation ahead of US payroll numbers later this week. The meeting comes after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Monday he wants to keep raising rates in half-percentage point steps until inflation is easing back toward the central bank’s goal.

“This time, the Fed’s tightening cycle will be longer, and policy rates and bond yields will have to go higher than markets currently expect,” Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Chief Investment Officer Sonal Desai said in a note. “The corresponding risk to asset prices and economic growth is greater than many like to admit.”

Among individual stock moves, Deutsche Bank AG slipped after the lender and its asset management unit had their Frankfurt offices raided by police. Unilever Plc jumped as activist investor Nelson Peltz joined its board. US energy stocks rose following the advance in crude oil prices. And US-listed Chinese stocks also climbed, on track to wipe out their monthly losses as easing in lockdown measures in major cities and better-than-expected economic data reassured investors.

“Despite a potential strong finish to a historically weak month, the SPX is still coming into June with a loss of more than 10%,” Craig W. Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said in a note. “The good news is that for similar performance years, the index has historically rebounded into year-end. For years with losses of more than 10% from January to May, the SPX has posted average and median June to December returns of 6.3% and 5.8%, respectively.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was back above $32,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.

How will markets be affected by the Fed’s quantitative tightening? QT officially starts Wednesday and is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Reserve is set to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet Wednesday

The Fed releases its Beige Book report on regional economic conditions Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak at separate events Wednesday

OPEC+ virtual meeting Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester discusses the economic outlook Thursday

US May employment report Friday

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:11 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0732

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2613

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 128.54 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 2.85%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 1.12%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 2.10%

Commodities