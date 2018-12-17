The slide in U.S. stocks slowed somewhat as investors weighed the impact of the Federal Reserve on growth in an economy already buffeted by trade, geopolitical tensions and a possible government shutdown.

Canadian stocks were trading lower, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down 27.94 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 14,567.13 as of 11:24 a.m. ET.

All major American equity benchmarks opened lower, before a tech rally pared some losses, as the Fed looked certain to raise rates after its policy meeting Wednesday. Investors will scrutinize the central bank’s statement for clues whether its intentions for 2019 have changed. One market observer has already weighed in on the Fed: President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that it was “incredible” the central bank was considering a rate hike, given low inflation and a strong dollar.

Treasuries and gold gained, and the yen nudged higher, after a bout of risk-aversion hammered global equities in recent sessions.

Johnson & Johnson sank on fresh worries its asbestos scandal will intensify, while the S&P 500’s health sector plunged after a Friday court ruling jeopardized Obamacare. Goldman Sachs lost more than 2 per cent after Malaysia filed charges against the firm.

“This is a spillover from Friday,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco Ltd. “We haven’t gotten any good news to change the direction of markets, and so this is a continuation of the nervousness we saw last week around concerns about a potential global slowdown.”

Retailers led declines in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as Asos Plc plunged after warning that its Christmas shopping season got off to a disastrous start. Emerging-market shares turned lower. Mexico’s peso rallied after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised a surplus in next year’s budget. West Texas crude slipped.

Coming Up

The Federal Reserve holds its final policy meeting of 2018 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rate decision will be followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is due Thursday, followed by a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

A Bank of England decision is also Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping marks the 40th anniversary of Deng Xiaoping’s opening of the nation’s economy to the world with a keynote speech at a conference scheduled for Tuesday.

A partial U.S. government shutdown could start this week if lawmakers and Trump fail to resolve how much money to allocate for Trump’s wall along the Mexican border.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 per cent as of 11:03 a.m. New York time. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 1 per cent, the biggest fall in a week. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index fell 1.1 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3 per cent. The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.1332. The British pound jumped 0.2 per cent to $1.2602. The Japanese yen increased 0.4 per cent to 113.00 per dollar, the strongest in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 2.87 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.26 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 1.286 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index dipped 0.8 per cent to the lowest in almost 18 months. West Texas intermediate crude declined 1.2 per cent to $50.61 a barrel. Gold climbed 0.3 per cent to $1,242.34 an ounce.

“With only 10 trading days left for stocks on the stateside calendar, chances for a Santa Claus rally from here to the end of the year appear less than slim,” John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote in a note to clients. “For now, fourth-quarter 2018 looks to be more like an assortment of lumps of coal than brightly decorated wrapped holiday packages.”

Elsewhere, emerging-market shares turned lower. Mexico’s peso rallied after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised a surplus in next year’s budget. West Texas crude held above US$51 a barrel.

