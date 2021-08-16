Stocks almost wiped out earlier losses, led by an advance in so-called defensive companies. Treasuries climbed.

Health-care and utility shares led gains in the S&P 500, offsetting declines in commodity and retail stocks. Apple Inc. rose to a record. Equities fell earlier Monday after softer economic data and the spread of the coronavirus delta variant sparked concern that the global recovery is faltering. Tesla Inc. sank as the U.S. opened an investigation on the electric-vehicle firm’s Autopilot system.

Traders awaited signals from the Federal Reserve, with a town hall by Chair Jerome Powell Tuesday potentially acting as a precursor to the Jackson Hole symposium in late August. The market has viewed the event as a venue for the Fed to lay out the timing and contours of its expected move to taper the bond-buying program.

Halfway through August, the S&P 500 is on track for one of the calmest months ever. Under the surface, anxiety about what’s coming shows few signs of going away. A measure of implied volatility in VIX options has advanced for five out of seven weeks -- even as the Cboe Volatility Index kept falling.

Citigroup Inc.’s Tobias Levkovich warned that investors should be bracing for more volatility as Fed tapering, the possibility of higher taxes, margin pressures and persistent inflation become forces “that the bond market has to respond to.”

“We’re a bit more cautious,” Citigroup’s chief U.S. equity strategist said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that these four potential issues “could cascade onto each other around September” as valuation is extended.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Fed Chair Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators Tuesday

China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are due Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr Wednesday

FOMC minutes released Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1777

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3844

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 109.22 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.24 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.47 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.57 per cent

Commodities