Stocks climbed as dip buyers resurfaced at the end of a week marked by a surge in global volatility.

All major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, while the NYSE FANG+ Index of giants such as Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. halted a five-day slide. Chinese shares listed in the U.S. rallied Friday, but were still on pace for their longest streak of weekly losses in a decade. The dollar rose for a fifth consecutive session. Treasuries fell.

Equities trimmed their decline for the week after being rattled by speculation the recovery could lose momentum just as central banks get ready to reduce support measures. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he’s open to adjusting his view that the Fed should start tapering its asset-purchase program sooner rather than later if the delta variant persists and hurts economic progress.

While risks to the global economy are mounting, money managers in search of returns are sticking to equities. U.S. stock-fund data collected before the Fed signaled it could potentially start tapering this year showed investors have confidence in policy support to buy the dip, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

“While investors have understandably been worrying about the Federal Reserve’s potential tapering plans, against the backdrop of persistent Covid-19 cases, we believe the Fed is unlikely to announce tapering plans until case counts fall back to early-summer levels,” said Rod von Lipsey, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Traders are eagerly awaiting the Aug. 26-28 Jackson Hole symposium, which may offer clues on the central bank’s timeline for tapering stimulus. The topic of this year’s event is “Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy.”

Some corporate highlights:

Cryptocurrency-exposed companies Coinbase Global Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. joined a rally in Bitcoin.

Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, dropped amid concerns that rising costs and supply-chain snags will intensify going into next year.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 2:40 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1697

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3620

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.81 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.26 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.49 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.52 per cent

Commodities