(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks slumped on concerns that a central bank plan to drain cash may temper liquidity-led gains in the market, and as Morgan Stanley downgraded the nation’s equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 2%, set for its biggest loss since April 12, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index dipped by the same magnitude. ICICI Bank was the biggest drag on both measures, losing more than 4%. The expiry of monthly derivative contracts today may also be contributing to losses.

The Reserve Bank of India plans to pull liquidity from the banking system for longer periods, a step that appears to be aimed at containing the availability of cash. Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, downgraded Indian stocks, following a similar move by Nomura earlier this week.

“We move tactically equal-weight on India equities after strong relative gains - we expect a structural multi-year earnings recovery, but at 24-times forward P/E, we look for some consolidation ahead of Fed tapering, an RBI hike in February and higher energy costs,” analysts led by Daniel Blake wrote in a note dated Oct. 27.

Of 30 shares in the Sensex index, 5 rose, while 25 fell. All but one of 19 sectoral indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined. Equity markets across Asia retreated Thursday on concerns that central banks will tighten monetary policy to quell inflationary pressures.

In earnings, of the 26 Nifty 50 companies that have announced results so far, 17 have either met or exceeded analyst expectations.

ADVANCERS

IndusInd Bank Ltd. (IIB) +3.7%

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (LT) +2.2%

UltraTech Cement Ltd. (UTCEM) +1.5%

DECLINERS

ITC Ltd (ITC) -4.9%

ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICIBC) -4.2%

Titan Co Ltd.(TTAN) -3.3%; Titan Co Cut to Hold at Antique Stock Broking; PT 2,478 rupees

