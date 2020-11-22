(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set for a cautious start to the week as traders monitored developments on progress toward a vaccine. The pound ticked higher.

Global equities remain within a whisker of the record high set earlier this month, with futures in Hong Kong and Australia on Friday indicating small gains when the trading week begins. Vaccinations against Covid-19 in the U.S. will “hopefully” start in less than three weeks, according to the head of the federal government’s program to accelerate a vaccine. Japan is shut for a holiday and Treasuries won’t trade until the London open.

With coronavirus cases and deaths still surging in many parts of the world and daily infections hovering near record levels in the U.S., investors remain focused on data emanating from vaccine trials. As well as concern about the impact on the global recovery, the public spat that emerged last week between the Trump adminsitration and the Federal Reserve over emergency lending facilities has unnerved investors.

“Markets will trade on the next stage where vaccine distribution and immunization will have a positive global economic impact,” said Ben Emons, managing director for global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.

Here are some key events coming up:

Minutes of the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting are due Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims, GDP and personal spending data comes Wednesday.

U.K. expected on Wednesday to deliver the government’s spending plans for next year.

Thursday sees a policy decision and briefing from the Bank of Korea.

U.S. celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The week ends with Black Friday, the traditional start of the U.S. holiday shopping season.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% on Friday.

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% on Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5% on Friday.

Currencies

The yen was at 103.78 per dollar, up 0.1%.

The offshore yuan was at 6.5585 per dollar, down 0.1%.

The euro bought $1.1854.

The pound rose 0.2% to $1.3295.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 0.82%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $42.52 a barrel on Friday.

Gold was at $1,870.99 an ounce.

