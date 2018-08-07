(Bloomberg) -- Most major stocks gauges advanced on Tuesday as earnings season continued, helping buoy investor sentiment against a backdrop of trade angst and geopolitical noise. The dollar slipped against major peers and Treasuries edged higher.

Miners and banks were among the gainers in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index after Commerzbank AG, Germany’s second-largest listed bank, beat forecasts. Futures on the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all pointed to a higher open, and Chinese stocks led a broad rally in Asia. The greenback headed for the biggest drop in a week while the British pound trimmed some of its recent losses. Turkey’s lira advanced after sinking to a record low as heightened concern over a diplomatic spat with the U.S. overshadowed the central bank’s attempt to support the currency.

As earnings season enters its final phase, most major U.S. companies have now reported and four out of five have surprised to the upside. That’s helped put the S&P 500 within touching distance of a record, even as investors fret the escalating trade war between America and China. Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns linger in the background, including confusion about the status of negotiations intended to lead to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and the Trump administration’s restoration of some U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Elsewhere, crude edged higher after Saudi Arabian production cuts added to concern about tightening worldwide supplies. Metals advanced. European sovereign bonds were mixed and range bound. The yen edged higher after Reuters reported that the Bank of Japan had considered raising interest rates this year.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Earnings season includes results from: Japan Post Bank, Disney, 21st Century Fox, Deutsche Telekom, China Mobile, Glencore and Adidas.

The Bank of Japan releases a summary of opinions Wednesday from its July 30-31 meeting, at which it tweaked elements of its stimulus policy to make it more sustainable.

Samsung Electronics unveils its next Galaxy Note smartphone.

U.S. consumer prices probably rose in July, consistent with a pickup in inflation that’s projected to keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest-rate increases, economists forecast before Friday’s release.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3 percent as of 8:02 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.2 percent to the highest in about six months.

The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.3 percent to the highest in more than a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index jumped 0.6 percent, the largest increase in almost two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 percent, the largest fall in more than a week.

The euro increased 0.2 percent to $1.158, the first advance in more than a week.

The British pound gained 0.2 percent to $1.297, the largest advance in more than a week.

The Japanese yen gained less than 0.05 percent to 111.35 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 2.94 percent, the lowest in more than two weeks.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined less than one basis point to 0.39 percent, the lowest in more than two weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell less than one basis point to 1.304 percent, the lowest in more than a week.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index rose 0.5 percent to the highest in four weeks on the biggest advance in more than a week.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.5 percent to $69.34 a barrel, the highest in more than a week.

LME copper increased 0.6 percent to $6,170.50 per metric ton.

Gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,213.65 an ounce.

