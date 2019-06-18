Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as global stocks rallied on comments made by European Cental Bank President Mario Draghi, who made it clear he's prepared to inject more stimulus into the economy .

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 99.6 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 16,453.12.

U.S. stocks were also making gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 170.21 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 26,282.74. The S&P 500 opened up 16.65 points or 0.58 per cent to 2,906.32. The Nasdaq Composite began up 70.99 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 7,916.02.