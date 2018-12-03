Stocks jumped on Monday after the U.S. and China declared a truce in their trade war, while Treasuries and the dollar fell. Oil surged on optimism producers will cut output.

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P all opened higher, while European and Asian shares advanced following agreement by the leaders of the two countries to hold off on new tariffs and intensify trade talks. Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said that China will “reduce and remove” tariffs on imported American-made cars. Ten-year Treasury yields rose back above 3 per cent while the euro pared some gains.

Oil was jolted higher by efforts across the globe to support prices as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their pact to manage the market and Canada’s largest producing province ordered unprecedented supply cuts. Optimism was dented slightly after Qatar said it was leaving OPEC, just as the group prepares to meet this week.

The truce between Trump and President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina has gone some way in calming investor fears over the state of global growth after a tumultuous period for risk assets. The U.S. had been scheduled to push ahead on Jan. 1 with increased tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Going forward, investors will assess the prospects for an end-of-year equity rally, while oil traders will continue to focus on any OPEC-related headlines to gauge the likely scale of production cuts.

“The meeting that we saw over the weekend was very much positive in terms of market sentiment,” said Kerry Craig, a Melbourne-based global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management of the Trump-Xi talks. “So there’s a small ray of sunshine here but it’s too early to be very positive on the outcome.”

Elsewhere, the pound erased a gain as the threat of a vote to bring down British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government looms should Parliament reject her Brexit deal. That raises the stakes even further as lawmakers begin debating her plan this week. China’s yuan climbed with emerging market assets. Gold and copper rallied, as did most other commodities.

My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one. Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward! Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

President Xi and I have a very strong and personal relationship. He and I are the only two people that can bring about massive and very positive change, on trade and far beyond, between our two great Nations. A solution for North Korea is a great thing for China and ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. in New York, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.6 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.9 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3 per cent. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 rallied 1.6 per cent. Germany’s DAX Index gained 2.2 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 2.2 per cent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 1.9 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent. The euro gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.1342. The British pound weakened 0.2 per cent to US$1.2720. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.4 per cent to 113.52 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 3.03 percent, while the two-year note yield increased four basis points to 2.83 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield rose less than one basis point to 0.32 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.3 per cent to $53.20 a barrel. Gold rose. 0.9 per cent at US$1,233.95 an ounce, reaching the highest in a month. LME copper climbed 2 per cent to US$6,322 per metric ton, the highest in almost 10 weeks on the biggest increase in a month.