(Bloomberg) -- Property stocks have led gains in China since regulators vowed to ensure stability earlier this month, while Country Garden Holdings Co. was upgraded by Jefferies after taking steps to bolster its balance sheet.

China’s largest developer jumped 6.3% Wednesday after reporting broad progress in meeting debt metrics imposed by Beijing. Both Country Garden and China Vanke Co., the No. 2 builder, posted annual profits that missed analysts estimates.

A gauge of developer stocks posted its biggest gain in two weeks while high-yield dollar notes increased as Country Garden said it expects a rebound in the housing sector. Sales across China’s biggest markets remained weak in March however, tumbling 45%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

China’s Top Builder Signals Rebound (8:15 a.m. HK)

Country Garden Holdings jumped after China’s largest developer said it’s making progress on cutting debt and signaled better times ahead for the nation’s battered real estate sector, while rival China Vanke reported its first profit decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

China’s housing market is likely to rebound and the worst is over for the country’s property policy tightening, Country Garden President Mo Bin said in a call following earnings Wednesday.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Cheung raised the recommendation on Country Garden to buy from hold, with a price target of HK$7.38, implying a 21% increase. The developer was also upgraded at CGS-CIMB.

Vanke, the nation’s largest developer by market value and the No. 2 by sales, reported its first profit slide in 13 years. Net income plunged 46% to 22.5 billion yuan ($3.54 billion), missing the 35.3 billion yuan estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue of 452.8 billion yuan also missed estimates.

Property Shares Lead Rally (8 a.m. HK)

Investors buying Chinese property stocks two weeks ago when the country’s top financial-policy body vowed to ensure capital-market stability made the correct bet. A gauge of Shanghai-listed real estate firms has surged 20% from March 15’s nadir, triple the gain for the Shanghai Composite Index. Measures to prop up flagging new-home sales and bolster what is still a vital part of China’s economy remain in focus as some cities take local efforts to boost activity. The central bank’s Shanghai branch Wednesday urged banks to support buyout activity in the sector.

