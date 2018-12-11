U.S. stocks joined a global rally as the outlook for trade took a positive turn and confidence grew that the British prime minister will defeat a challenge to her leadership.

The Nasdaq 100’s gain approached 2 per cent. Markets rose in Europe and Asia after the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. was granted bail and President Donald Trump said he’d consider intervening in the case if it helps get a trade deal with China. Sentiment was bolstered by a report that Chinese officials are seeking to give foreign companies more access to local markets. U.S. banks underperformed, but snapped a losing streak.

Canadian stocks were also trading higher, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 215.15 points to 14,882.98 as of 1:10 p.m. ET.

The British pound surged the most in a month and U.K. stocks climbed on speculation Theresa May will survive the vote of confidence. Treasuries and the dollar both slipped as data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation picked up as expected in November.

While developments on trade tends and Brexit have been at the forefront for investors, they’re also keeping watch on the risk of a shutdown of parts of the U.S. government. Trump is at odds with Democratic leaders in Congress over funding for a border wall with Mexico.

Elsewhere, oil climbed after a U.S. industry report signaled a bigger-than-expected draw in nationwide crude inventories. India’s bonds rallied after an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was named as the new central bank chief.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index advanced 1.5 per cent as of 12:39 p.m. New York time. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.7 per cent to the highest in a week. The Nikkei-225 Stock Average added 2.2 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.4 per cent. The euro increased 0.4 per cent to US$1.1363. The British pound jumped 1.3 per cent to US$1.2644. The Japanese yen gained 0.1 per cent to 113.27 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 2.91 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to 0.28 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield jumped nine basis points to 1.28 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1 per cent to US$52.15 a barrel. Gold advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1,244.66 an ounce.