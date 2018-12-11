U.S. equities rallied with European stocks on optimism about the prospects for success in American-Chinese trade talks.

Tech shares and automakers led the S&P 500 Index higher after China was said to move toward cutting tariffs on U.S.-made cars. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged the most in eight months. The pound rallied as Prime Minister Theresa May asked European leaders to sweeten a Brexit deal, trimming some of its losses from a day earlier. The dollar was steady while Treasuries and core European bonds slipped.

U.S. stocks have been whipsawed in recent weeks as traders searched Donald Trump’s tweets for clues about the outlook for trade talks, tried to decide if a stock selloff could prompt the Federal Reserve to pare back rate increases and evaluated economic data that signaled a slowdown may be coming. Monday’s session saw the S&P 500 Index’s biggest full reversal since Feb. 6 as it erased a 1.9 per cent decline and ended 0.2 per cent higher.

“Markets are highly volatile,” hedge-fund pioneer Paul Tudor Jones said at a conference in New York. “I can easily see a situation in 2019 where all the deleveraging that we’ve experienced in the last month and a half -- really, the last four or five months -- all that deleveraging gets reinvested back into the market.”

The news on car tariffs followed reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed a timetable for trade talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which also helped to bolster sentiment. Yet investors also have an eye on the continuing flap over Canada’s arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co. And among a plethora of political risks, the U.K. is struggling to put its Brexit deal back on track and fears linger over the possibility a French protest movement could escalate further.

Elsewhere, India’s assets saw a choppy session, with stocks initially roiled by a surprise resignation of the central bank governor Monday, before posting a recovery. Emerging-market shares climbed along with oil and metals.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 jumped 1.3 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. in New York. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged 2.2 per cent, the largest jump since April. The MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.4 per cent, the first advance in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.4 per cent. The Nikkei-225 Stock Average slipped 0.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent. The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.1344. The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.3 per dollar. The British pound increased 0.2 per cent to US$1.2591. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index was little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.87 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.24 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 1.21 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.3 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1 per cent to US$52.07 a barrel. Gold climbed 0.1 per cent to US$1,245.36 an ounce.