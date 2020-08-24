European stocks rallied to a one-week high and equity futures climbed on signs that the Trump administration may fast-track vaccines and treatments for coronavirus.

U.S. travel stocks, including American Airlines Group Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Carnival Corp., rose in pre-market trading. Telecom carrier BT Group jumped after Sky News reported that the board is on alert for takeover approaches. Gold shrugged off its earlier losses to climb with copper and oil, while the dollar weakened.

Market sentiment was supported by news over the weekend that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working to expand access to a virus treatment involving blood plasma from recovered patients. Separately, the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration is considering whether to bypass regulatory standards to accelerate an experimental vaccine.

Asian stocks got a boost after a report that White House officials have reassured American businesses that a ban on its WeChat app won’t be as broad as feared. WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped the most in a month, gaining $37 billion.

Investors will be focused this week on the Federal Reserve’s annual Economic Policy Symposium -- typically held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Taking place on Aug. 27-28 via livestream, Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday about the Fed’s long-awaited monetary policy framework review, which has focused on a new inflation strategy.

“We’re hoping to get some sort of hints as to where their fundamental view is going and there’s a lot of expectations around that,” said Marvin Barth, global head of foreign exchange and emerging markets macro strategy at Barclays Plc.

Meanwhile, storms Marco and Laura are rolling toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, where they’ll come ashore as hurricanes as soon as Monday. Almost 58 per cent of crude output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico production has been shut down as the threat prompted evacuations of off-shore energy platforms and set residents and officials on edge from Texas to Florida.

New Zealand’s dollar fell against most peers as a flare-up of Covid-19 infections prompted an extended lockdown in Auckland, fueling speculation the Reserve Bank may ease policy further by next year.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings from companies including, ICBC, PetroChina, HP Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Best Buy and Dollar General.

The U.S. Republican National Convention takes place, with President Donald Trump speaking the final day, Aug. 27.

The Bank of Korea sets monetary policy and will hold a briefing on Thursday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at event on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index jumped 0.9 per cent as of 11:41 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged 1.8 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index surged 1.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent.

The euro jumped 0.3 per cent to US$1.1834.

The British pound gained 0.3 per cent to US$1.3123.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 105.73 per dollar.

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.9053 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.64 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.49 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.209 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.027 per cent.

Commodities