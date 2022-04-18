U.S. stocks bounced back as dip-buyers emerged in thin afternoon trading Monday. Treasuries ticked lower as investors weighed prospects for faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Energy and financial sectors led gains in the S&P 500 amid thin volume, with trading at about 20 per cent below the 30-day average for this time of day. Bank of America Corp. was poised for the biggest daily advance in more than a month as the bank joined a string of earnings beats by big lenders such as Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. Markets in much of Europe were shut for Easter.

Treasury yields moved higher, notably at the long-end of the curve, as investors looked forward to speeches by Fed policy makers this week for new clues on whether the central bank will raise interest rates by a half point in May to curb price pressures. A jump in energy costs highlighted inflation concerns, as U.S. natural gas prices surged to the highest intraday level in more than 13 years. Oil climbed above US$108 a barrel in New York.

In other market moves, Twitter Inc. rose after the social media company launched a so-called poison pill to thwart Elon Musk’s unsolicited bid to take the company private and Musk said the economic interests of the board are not aligned with shareholders. Beijing-based DiDi Global Inc. tumbled after saying it will hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

“The alternating excited and depressed markets have been a boon for traders, but not so much for long-term investors,” Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management, wrote in a report. “Volatility is up, worries abound, so investors are looking at companies and sectors that can still do well no matter the outlook. If inflation continues to be one of those worries, look for commodity companies to continue their run higher as well.”

The pattern across markets suggests investors remain uncertain whether high inflation has peaked. Price pressures are being fanned by supply-chain snarls from China’s COVID restrictions and disruptions to commodity flows due to the war. Concern is growing that the U.S. economy faces a downturn as the Fed pivots toward aggressive policy tightening to contain the cost of living.

History suggests the Fed will face a difficult task cooling inflation without causing a U.S. recession, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It put the odds of a contraction at about 35 per cent over the next two years.

The positive effects from inflation on earnings growth for U.S. firms have peaked as rising costs trim their margins and price pressures caused by the Ukraine war hit consumers, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

A New York Fed survey showed potential home buyers are getting discouraged by rising mortgage rates and home prices.

Chinese data were mixed, adding to investor concerns about the country’s stalled economic recovery. In Shanghai, officials reported the first deaths from a surging COVID-19 outbreak. The city has also published plans to resume production after a prolonged lockdown, recommending businesses adopt so-called closed-loop management, where workers live on-site and are tested regularly.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said the remaining defenders of Mariupol are encircled by Russian forces but have not surrendered the strategically important port city, as a deadly strike was reported in Lviv near the Polish border. Ukrainian officials will be in Washington for this week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to seek financial support.

More commentary

“The kickoff of earnings season did little to change a familiar narrative for the market last week: Stocks continued to search for sustained upside momentum amid high inflation readings, interest rates on the rise, and dashed hopes for a cease fire in Ukraine,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “And while we’re facing turbulent times, consider how the market has re-calibrated so far this year. The S&P 500’s recent pullback was relatively mild, but the VIX actually closed lower, which tends to suggest that volatility may have been priced in.”

“Yield spikes have often spelled trouble for stocks, but we believe the past is an imperfect guide in a world shaped by supply shocks,” BlackRock Investment Institute strategists led by Wei Li, global chief investment strategist, said in a note. “We see central banks normalizing quickly - but not slamming the brakes on the economy. This should keep real yields low and underpin equity valuations.”

What to watch this week:

Earnings include American Express, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla

Easter Monday market closures in the U.K., much of Europe

IMF/World Bank spring meetings start, Monday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to speak, Monday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

French presidential election debate, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 2 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0783

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3015

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 126.93 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.86 per cent

Commodities