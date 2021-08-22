The banks who can cut the most costs will have the best quarter: Analyst

U.S. equities rose Monday along with stocks in Europe as traders took advantage of last week’s selloff to pick up shares at more favorable valuations.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained, building on a rebound that started late last week. Energy and financials led the gains. Meanwhile, the Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed for a second day, with luxury stocks leading the advance.

Treasury yields pared back earlier gains and the dollar slipped for the first day in six. Investors are looking ahead to the Jackson Hole symposium Thursday, which may offer insights into how and when the Federal Reserve plans to taper bond purchases.

Some of the recent weakness in commodities abated, with oil in New York pushing above US$64 a barrel. Commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar strengthened. Bitcoin retook US$50,000 for the first time since mid-May. Gold rose above US$1,800.

The dip-buying suggests investors have faith in central banks to maintain stimulus amid lingering risks to the global economy. Euro-area purchasing managers’ indexes on Monday signaled a strong recovery, though factories continue struggle with supply bottlenecks and rising input costs, while the virus resurgence casts a pall on the outlook. Traders will scrutinize U.S. manufacturing, gross domestic product and jobs data this week as they wait for further guidance from the Fed at Jackson Hole.

“We do not expect much of ‘breaking news’ to come from the Jackson Hole symposium, but rather some form of relief that the policy course remains lower for longer,” said Daniel Egger, the CIO at St. Gotthard Fund Management. “There appears to be growing consensus that the Fed will tread very cautiously in this regard.”

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he’s open to adjusting his view that the Fed should start tapering its asset-purchase program sooner rather than later if the delta strain persists and hurts economic progress. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsed Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chair, a move that could reduce uncertainty about the path for monetary policy.

In Asia, equities gained in China and Japan during regular trading. On the virus front, China has once again brought local COVID-19 cases down to zero.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI and existing home sales Monday

Bank of Korea policy decision; briefing by Governor Lee Ju-yeol Thursday

Fed officials attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through Saturday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

July U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 9:49 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1735

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3692

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.84 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.26 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.48 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.53 per cent

Commodities