Stocks rebound led by energy and technology shares

Technology and energy companies drove the rebound in stocks as traders sifted through mixed economic readings, with inflation still among the biggest worries. Oil climbed.

The S&P 500 rose after briefly falling on a report that service providers expanded at the second-fastest pace in data back to 1997, while cooling from the prior month. Peloton Interactive Inc. sank after a treadmill safety recall, while General Motors Co. rose on stronger-than-expected profit growth. Lumber futures extended their record rally -- stoking concerns of inflation bleeding into the home-buying market.

Despite the unprecedented government spending that’s been authorized in response to the coronavirus pandemic, inflation is unlikely to get out of control, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman offered similar comments, suggesting the risk of prices running persistently above the central bank’s 2 per cent target “still seems small.”

Earlier Wednesday, a report showed that U.S. private employers added the most jobs in seven months, led by gains in industries hit hardest by the pandemic and signaling hiring will continue improve as the economy reopens and more Americans are vaccinated.

“Optimism over economic growth means the downside for stocks will probably be limited and not all sectors will be hurt,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets. “Interest rates will still likely remain very low. Any near-term weakness for the stock markets will probably be a buying opportunity rather than a reason for the bears to pounce.”

The Treasury kept its quarterly auction of long-term debt at a record size to help fund the continuing wave of stimulus spending. It also highlighted there may be challenges if Congress fails to suspend or increase the federal debt limit when the current suspension runs out.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision Thursday

The April U.S. employment report is released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 11:05 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.2005

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3912

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 109.20 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.59 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.81 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9 per cent to US$66 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,783 an ounce

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Emily Barrett, Yakob Peterseil and Vildana Hajric.