What we're seeing in the markets today only happens a few times in many decades: Bullseye Brief's Johnson

Stocks saw mild gains after notching the second-biggest weekly rally of 2022, with money managers rebalancing their portfolios in the final days of the quarter.

At the start of a week expected to be marked by choppy trading and lack of investor conviction on a bear-market bottom, the S&P 500 erased losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed as Treasury yields climbed. The dollar fell. Oil rebounded.

“We are going to see continued volatility,” Kristen Bitterly, head of North American investments at Citi Global Wealth Management, told Bloomberg Television. “I don’t think we are turning a corner until the market knows we have definitively avoided a recession. And we are not there yet.”

Economic data continued to be mixed. A gauge of US pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May, a mere respite in an otherwise downward trend for housing as mortgage rates climb. Orders placed with factories for durable goods climbed more than expected.

Meantime, Wall Street analysts, while rarely known for their collective skepticism, are taking bullish views on S&P 500 companies to new extremes. On a scale of 1 to 5 -- in which 5 is a buy and 1 is a sell -- the gauge’s firms now have an average consensus rating of 4, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s the highest reading since 2002.

“We are a long way from looking at a situation where investors have sworn against stocks in a significant way like they usually do at the bottom of a bear market,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “Investors should use any further gains in the stock market as opportunities to raise some cash and get more defensive.”

Another factor contributing to market swings is that there’s still no real consensus on how much tightening to expect from the Federal Reserve by the end of the year. The latest MLIV Pulse Survey showed respondents were evenly split, with 48.6 per cent seeing fewer than 150 basis points of hikes and 51.6 per cent seeing 150 basis points or more of rate increases.

What to watch this week:

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is interviewed by LinkedIn’s chief economist, Tuesday

US GDP, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak at ECB event, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Wednesday

China PMI, Thursday

US personal income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 11:40 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.0608

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2304

The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.19 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.19 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 1.55 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.40 per cent

Commodities